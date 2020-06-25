Drizly Launches Data And Insights Platform For Beverage Alcohol Retailers, Releases Comprehensive Study Of Consumer Shopping And Consumption Patterns

BevAlc Insights by Drizly to be continually refreshed with content and reports geared to retailers; houses Drizly's 2020 Consumer Report, which found e-commerce poised to enter the alcohol shopping mainstream after explosive trial and growth since COVID-19 onset

BOSTON, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drizly, the nation's leader in alcohol e-commerce and delivery, today introduced BevAlc Insights by Drizly, a comprehensive resource for data and insights about the beverage alcohol industry and its fast-growing e-commerce sector. The platform will be regularly updated with category and market trend forecasts, fresh consumer insights and other information and counsel developed expressly to help adult beverage retailers grow. Content will be derived from comprehensive shopping data generated on Drizly's e-commerce platform along with expert, actionable advice on capitalizing on fast-growing segments; leveraging consumer insights to meet demand; optimizing staffing, service and marketing, and more.

The resource went live today with a variety of content highlighted by Drizly's 2020 Consumer Report, which focuses on how COVID-19 has impacted how and where Americans shop for and enjoy adult beverages, and the long-term implications for changes in consumer behavior over the past three months. Among the report's key findings, derived from a survey conducted earlier this month among a representative sample of over 15,000 adults of legal drinking age:

Increased home consumption is poised to endure.

Online alcohol ordering and delivery are entering the mainstream. 71% of current Drizly users and 50% of non-Drizly users anticipate at least 50% of their alcohol shopping will take place online, vs. in store, in the next year. For context, research conducted only last year found that 45% of consumers of legal drinking age were uncertain about the legality of buying alcohol online. The past four months have both steepened the education and trial curves, with new users growing up to 1700% above baseline on Drizly since March of 2020.

Cocktail culture is taking serious hold at home. More than half (52%) of those surveyed said they have made more cocktails at home during the past three months, and 54% predict that they'll keep mixing things up more in their kitchens and backyards this summer and beyond. It comes as sales of cocktail ingredients have risen sharply on Drizly since mid-March, with the likes of mixers, syrups and bitters becoming the fastest growing category on Drizly.

Hard seltzer, though now mainstream, is still dynamic. While a smaller share of imbibers affirmatively plan to drink hard seltzer this year than last year (38% vs. 52%), another 31% say they may do so. This potential increase in total number of consumers testing out the category, along with existing converts buying in larger volumes and high-profile newbies like Bud Light Seltzer and Corona Seltzer entering the scene, all point to an expansion of the category. (Hard seltzer sales were continuing to grow on Drizly as of early June.) Hard seltzer drinkers and those planning to try say they will do so at the expense of cider, hard lemonade and wine.

"Our inspiration to develop an enduring resource for retailers like BevAlc Insights by Drizly was solidified by our experience over the past few months. We know that our data can serve as a barometer for shifts in the industry. These types of insights helped some of our partners not only keep their doors open during these times, but in many cases experience double- and triple-digit growth," said Liz Paquette, head of consumer insights at Drizly. "We grow when our now 3,000-plus retail partners and the wider bevalc industry thrives, so everything posted to BevAlc Insights by Drizly will be 100 percent actionable and growth oriented. That intent made launching with our second annual consumer study, which is more relevant than ever given the experience of the past few months, the natural thing to do."

New reports and articles on BevAlc Insights by Drizly will be released weekly. Along with the 2020 Drizly Consumer Report, initial content (more than a dozen pieces in all) includes a hard seltzer report, best practices for alcohol delivery, an analysis of how the premiumization trend will impact retail, and how to optimize inventory for summer.

