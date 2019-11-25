Drizly Expands Partnership With BevMo! In Northern California, Adds 10 Stores In Time For Thanksgiving

Expansion brings on-demand beer, wine and spirits with under 60-minute delivery to over 1 million Sacramento and Lake Tahoe residents



BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drizly , the nation's largest alcohol marketplace, today announced a major expansion in Northern California through its partnership with BevMo!, the leading specialty beverage retailer on the West Coast. Ten additional BevMo! stores have joined Drizly, bringing the on-demand platform's convenient delivery in under 60 minutes and unmatched selection to Lake Tahoe for the first time, while increasing BevMo!'s presence on Drizly to 55 stores.

"We're excited to extend our partnership with Drizly into the Sacramento area. This expansion, just in time for the holidays, brings value and convenience to our customers during this busy time of year," said Matt Champion, CMO of BevMo!.

With a retailer network of over 2,000 locations, Drizly works with partners like BevMo! across North America to bring adults of legal drinking age the widest selection of beer, wine and spirits, with full price transparency and delivery in under 60 minutes through Drizly.com and the Drizly app ( App Store and Google Play ). Drizly equips retailers with technology and insights that allow them to reliably and responsibly offer delivery services, including proprietary ID verification technology and data on top selling items in their area.

"BevMo! expanding its store count on our platform, and so soon after launching, is one of the best endorsements of the value Drizly brings to retailers and to consumers," said Blaine Grinna, Director of Retailer Development at Drizly. "The holiday period is critical for our industry, and we're pleased to be able to help BevMo! reach even more customers and provide the best shopping experience possible, right when it counts most."

Drizly provides consumers in cities throughout the west coast, and over 110 cities across North America, visibility into inventories from local retailers in each market, offering the widest selection of beer, wine and spirits online, at transparent and competitive prices. In addition to a wide variety of adult beverages, BevMo!'s range of popular soft drinks, juices, mixers and gifts, will also be available on the Drizly platform, meeting every consumer's beverage needs. The Drizly mobile app and website offer deep wells of information , packed with cocktail recipes, pro tips and popular adult beverage trends. Retailers interested in joining the Drizly platform can visit JoinDrizly.com to learn more.

About Drizly

Drizly is the nation's largest online alcohol marketplace and the best way to shop beer, wine and spirits. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery and shipping, customers can easily browse and order their favorites through the Drizly website or mobile app. By partnering with the best retail stores in over 100 cities in North America, Drizly provides consumers a rich e-commerce experience that offers unrivaled selection, competitive pricing, and personalized content to users of legal drinking age. Drizly operates across the United States and Canada, from Austin to Boston, Calgary to Tampa, New York City to Denver (and beyond). Backed by world-class institutional investors, the company has raised over $67 million to date.

About BevMo!

BevMo! is the leading alcoholic beverage specialty retailer in the western United States, with nearly 170 stores located throughout California, Arizona and Washington. BevMo! provides a uniquely friendly and welcoming environment for competitively priced alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The retailer also has a wide assortment of complementary products such as specialty foods and snacks, cigars, glassware and related bar and wine accessories. Its friendly and product-knowledgeable team members assist both enthusiasts and first-time buyers of wine, spirits and beer. BevMo!'s philosophy is simple: we help find the "perfect drink for every glass." For more information, visit http://www.bevmo.com

