Drizly Brings Largest Online Alcohol Marketplace to Buffalo and Albany

Buffalo and Albany imbibers can now shop multiple local retailers at once and enjoy unrivaled selection, price comparisons and options for convenient delivery or in-store pickup

BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Drizly, the technology company behind the first and largest e-commerce alcohol app, brings a revolutionary way to shop for adult beverages to Buffalo and Albany, starting today. Drizly connects adults of legal drinking age with best-in-class local alcohol retailers, making it easy for consumers to shop for beer, wine, and spirits by simply downloading the Drizly mobile app (App Store and Google Play) on a smartphone or tablet, or visiting Drizly.com.

Drizly provides visibility into inventories from multiple retailers, giving adult beverage consumers access to a wide selection and competitive pricing as never before. Orders can be delivered by local partner retailers within one hour, at a conveniently scheduled time, or reserved for in-store pickup.

The Buffalo area will be served by local retailers including Gates Circle Wine and Liquor, Elma Wine & Liquor and Caputi Wine and Liquors, while the Albany area will be served by local retailer Madison Wine & Spirits. Beyond alcohol, Drizly users can shop for ice, mixers, and more. There is no price markup, and a modest delivery fee of $5 per order which stays the same no matter how many items are ordered. In-store pickup is free of charge. Drizly provides its partnering retailers with a proprietary ID verification technology that allows delivery personnel to scan IDs and confirm that customers are of legal drinking age.

"It's wonderful to see the modernization of such a classic industry. Drizly is the first service of its kind here in the Albany area, and it's exciting that consumers can have their orders delivered within an hour." said Sam Baatai, store owner of Madison Wine & Spirits.

"We are excited to break into these new markets," said Justin Robinson, Drizly's SVP of New Business & Co-Founder. "Especially in Albany, since Drizly is the first to bring alcohol ecommerce to the area. We look forward to working with Buffalo and Albany retailers as they discover the wealth of data, inventory management tools and customer service benefits that Drizly offers them."

Drizly, available in more than 70 cities across the U.S. and Canada, is a one-stop shop for beer, wine, and spirits (and even a range of popular soft drinks, juices, ice and other mixers), allowing consumers to arrange fast on-demand or scheduled delivery or in-store pickup through their favorite local liquor store. The Drizly mobile app and website offer deep wells of information, packed with cocktail recipes, pro tips, popular adult beverage trends, and advice from The Drizly Top Shelf Bloggers: best-in-class local experts on alcohol, entertaining and lifestyle.

About Drizly

Drizly is the world's largest alcohol marketplace and the best way to shop beer, wine, and spirits. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery, in-store pickup, or intrastate shipping, customers can easily browse and order their favorites from the Drizly website or mobile app. By partnering with the best retail stores in over 70 cities in North America, Drizly provides consumers a rich e-commerce experience that offers unrivaled selection, competitive pricing, and personalized content to users of legal drinking age. Drizly operates across the United States and Canada, from Austin to Boston, Calgary to Tampa, New York City to Denver (and beyond). Backed by world-class institutional investors, the company has raised $35 million to date.

