Drivosity powers "Better Delivery" with driver tracking tools for Papa John's

CLERMONT, Fla., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to increased customer demand for faster delivery times and live data on food delivery drivers, Drivosity announced today it has installed their GPS live tracking and safety solution in over 1000 Papa John's restaurants nationwide.

Drivosity enables users to pin-point a vehicle's location using GPS technology while presenting an updated log of vehicle and driver information, such as speed, location, and behaviors. The solution adds transparency as to what, when, and how drivers are completing their delivery routes. Drivosity also empowers drivers with quantitative scoring on how safely they are driving, resulting in reduced auto-related accidents and costs. Franchisees and operators that have implemented Drivosity report reduced wait-times, increased customer satisfaction, and improved business operations.

With this initiative, Papa John's once again demonstrates its commitment to quality that goes beyond food, leveraging technology to provide a better delivery experience to customers while also keeping drivers and the public safe.

"Papa John's is implementing Drivosity's technology to improve delivery times, increase driver safety and ensure a more transparent experience for our guests. We are pleased with the results we have seen and continue to integrate Drivosity into more of our restaurants. Improving our team member and guest experience through technology is a key area of focus for Papa John's and we thank Drivosity for being a strategic partner," said Mike Nettles, Chief Operating and Growth Officer at Papa John's International.

Brian Moroney, Drivosity's CEO, also shares his excitement: "We are proud to bring our technology to the Papa John's family. Their partnership and insight into delivery operations makes Drivosity a better company. We are fully committed to providing our customers with the best and most-reliable technology and will continue to innovate and enhance our solution to ensure bigger and better results."

About Drivosity:

Founded in 2015, Drivosity provides GPS-based vehicle tracking and safety solutions for the top players in the food delivery industry. Their technology advances safety and transparency in the food delivery industry and addresses the rising costs associated with employing delivery drivers. Drivosity's platform allows users to pin-point a vehicle's location while presenting an updated log of vehicle and driver information, such as drivers' speed, location, and behaviors. Drivosity's solutions have been proven to increase business efficiency and overall road safety for all drivers. For more information on Drivosity, visit www.drivosity.com, email info@drivosity.com or call 800-785-4548.

