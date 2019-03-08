DrinkTV Launches, Greenlighting New Zane Lamprey Projects and Offering Exclusive Content Featuring Other Visionaries in The World of Cocktails, Beer, Spirits, and Travel

With Over 100 Hours of Original and Curated Drinks-Based Content for Passionate Drinkers and the Bartenders that Serve Them



LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DrinkTV is announcing its launch into the digital streaming world on multiple OTT platforms, offering new and curated cocktail, beer, wine and travel content that aims to do for drinking culture what food-focused programming has done for foodies. With hundreds of hours of content for beverage enthusiasts, DrinkTV's streaming destination celebrates the visionaries in the world of cocktails, beer, spirits, travel and adventure.

The streaming network is available at DrinkTV.com, Roku, AppleTV, iOS and Android devices (with Amazon Fire coming soon). For $2.99/month or $29.99/year, subscribers will have access to exclusive content and various programming celebrating all the best in drinks culture, including brand new projects.

"Why isn't drink culture celebrated in the same way as food?" says Jared Cotton, Co-founder of DrinkTV. "We are aiming to change that; bringing exciting and engaging programming that highlights the world of booze that permeates our culture, but just hasn't been captured yet… until now."

With the launch of DrinkTV, drink aficionado and comedian Zane Lamprey (Three Sheets, Drinking Made Easy, Chug) will return with his new show Four Sheets. This iteration of Lamprey's travel-drinking shows takes him around the world to uncover drinking customs and traditions, as he throws 'em back with the locals from Santorini to Paris. DrinkTV is also announcing that Four Sheets Season 2 has been greenlit and will air in 2019 exclusively on the network.

Along with the exclusive airing of Four Sheets, viewers will get a comedic look behind the scenes of the first season on Between The Sheets, a 6-episode roundtable talk program hosted by fan favorite Steve McKenna from Drinking Made Easy as he leads Zane and special guests in imbibing thematically appropriate beverages and fun conversation.

Other shows on the network include The BrewDog Show, with Scottish brewers James Watt and Martin Dickie brewing collaboration beers around the world, Throwback Trivia, an 80s/90s themed bar trivia show hosted by Marc Summers, new episodes of The Nerdy Bartender with geek culture devotee and fan favorite Stacey Roy, and a range of cocktail, wine and beer programming from around the world.

Additionally, the network has greenlit Nightcap with Zane Lamprey, a late-night talk show where Lamprey will go one-on-one with celebrity guests in his natural habitat: at the bar (shot on-location in some of the most iconic and unique drinking establishments in Los Angeles). Nightcap with Zane Lamprey will debut in spring 2019.

"I'm ecstatic to be a part of DrinkTV and I'm confident subscribers will dig the new shows!" says Zane Lamprey. "DrinkTV is a place for all of us drink lovers to come together to celebrate what we love—cold beverages and good times."

Fans will have access to content with new apps on Roku, AppleTV, iOS and Android out today, and can watch online at drinktv.com . An Amazon Fire app will be joining the offering soon.

About DrinkTV:

DrinkTV is a streaming network that exists to connect bartenders, casual drinkers and beverage connoisseurs to the exciting world of drinks culture. DrinkTV seeks to tell the stories behind the liquids in your glass, doing for the world of alcohol what food programming did for cuisine. Founded by Scottish-American craft brewer BrewDog and Emmy-winning producers Chris Burke and Jared Cotton of Redtail Media, DrinkTV is the go-to destination for premium content from the world of beverage alcohol.

Media Contact:

Kristen Marion

623.308.2638

210695@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drinktv-launches-greenlighting-new-zane-lamprey-projects-and-offering-exclusive-content-featuring-other-visionaries-in-the-world-of-cocktails-beer-spirits-and-travel-300809002.html

SOURCE DrinkTV