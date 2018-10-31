DRINKS Welcomes Acclaimed Chef Timothy Hollingsworth to Its Wine Advisory Panel

The panel seeks to increase customer satisfaction by demystifying the wine selection, consumption, and food pairing

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- DRINKS, owner and operator of popular Direct-to-Consumer properties Wine Insiders and Martha Stewart Wine Co., today announces the appointment of Timothy Hollingsworth, esteemed chef and owner of Otium restaurant in downtown Los Angeles, to its Wine Advisory Panel responsible for identifying international wine and food trends, providing exclusive lifestyle content, and increasing customers' enjoyment of wine. Hollingsworth brings nearly two decades of world-class cooking experience to his role of advising DRINKS customers on food and wine pairings, in addition to contributing exclusive recipes designed for home cooks to maximize the enjoyment of their wine experiences.

Chef Hollingsworth demonstrates DRINKS' commitment to give customers exclusive Insider Access to great wine, experiences, and content to make it easier to enjoy wine. Hollingsworth will offer customers exclusive recipes designed for home cooks and expert guidance on how to increase the enjoyment of wine with perfect food pairings.

"I am excited to be partnering with Chef Hollingsworth, one of the world's finest chefs and a passionate wine lover, to bring wine shoppers expert guidance on food and wine pairings," said Zac Brandenberg, CEO of DRINKS. "In addition, I know customers of our Direct-To-Consumer brands and platform partners will be delighted with the opportunity to prepare exclusive recipes from Chef Hollingsworth that are specially crafted for home cooks and kitchens."

"I'm thrilled to work with DRINKS and support their mission of making it easier to buy great wine.," said Timothy Hollingsworth. "Throughout my career, I've had a passion for connecting people with food, and I'm excited to bring that passion to customers around the country."

Prior to opening Otium, Chef Hollingsworth got his start under world renowned chef Thomas Keller at the 3-Star Michelin restaurant The French Laundry. During his 13-year tenure, Hollingsworth was appointed chef de cuisine in 2009, a time in which his cooking earned the restaurant the title of 12th best restaurant in the world by The World's 50 Best Restaurants. In 2018, he opened C.J. Boyd's at The Fields LA food hall, a fried chicken stand that pays homage to Chef Tim's grandfather Cecil Boyd and his southern roots. In October 2018, Hollingsworth opened Free Play, a restaurant and bar with a nostalgia meets new menu inspired by LA's different flavors, also at The Fields LA. Next up, he will compete on Netflix's The Final Table, a global culinary competition series, debuting on November 20.

DRINKS offers the nation's only plug-and-play platform for digital merchants and brick-and-mortar retailers alike to rapidly start marketing award-winning wine portfolios to their customers across the USA. DRINKS provides an end-to-end solution, from curating a customized selection of wines specific to each customer, to state-level compliance, to delivery to a home, office, or one of 10,000 convenient local pickup locations.

About DRINKS

Drinks Holdings, Inc. (www.drinks.com) operates the leading digital wine platform and the nation's only Ship-To-Home solution that allows both digital and brick-and-mortar retailers to market high quality and affordable premium wine for delivery around the United States. Leveraging big data and patented technology, DRINKS maximizes consumer demand by generating customized store shelves and wine packs to match prospective customers with the right wines. Direct to Consumer properties include Wine Insiders and Martha Stewart Wine Co. DRINKS was founded in 2013 in Los Angeles, CA by a seasoned team of digital marketing, technology, and alcohol beverage industry experts.

Media Contact: Nicole Sanchez, ESSE PR, 424-265-7279, Nicole@essepr.com

News distributed by PR Newswire iReach: https://ireach.prnewswire.com

SOURCE DRINKS