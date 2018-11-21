DrinkableGifts.com Delivers Holiday Spirits Around the World

International Beer, Wine, and Liquor Delivery Company Toasts the Holidays with a Cyber Monday Deal

ARLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DrinkableGifts.com, the world's premier online beer, wine, and liquor delivery company is proud to kick off the holiday season with a Cyber Monday sale worth having a drink for. The exciting liquor gift basket company has already been quick to please customers and make a lasting impression. Eager to keep up that momentum, Drinkable Gifts is taking advantage of Cyber Monday to the fullest by announcing its sales early. On Cyber Monday customers will be able to save $27 USD on any order. That makes reaching for the top shelf bottle even easier! Customers who have been waiting to order a special bottle of someone's favorite spirit won't get a better chance than November 26th.

DrinkableGifts.com is also pleased to announce some extra goodies for corporate clients, too. Their bulk order form makes ordering 3 to 300 gifts quick and easy. This year, it's even better. Customers with bulk orders will enjoy deep discounts based on volume, and we hear a little haggling is encouraged. Customers can look forward to impressing friends, family, or business partners with a wide selection of spirited gifts, even if they're in other countries.

Customers will also be thrilled to know that they can get help with picking out gifts, even if they don't want to talk to a person. Drinkable Gifts has a new gift selection tool: the Gift Wizard, that helps customers narrow down gifts. Customers can search by budget, type of gift, location, even what the gift is for! From beer baskets for sharing to deluxe champagne hampers for one, this tool sifts through them all with ease.

To be ready for the holidays, Drinkable Gifts has brought on extra customer service agents to make it even easier to chat with, e-mail, or talk to someone. The team is available 24/7 to make sure every order goes as smoothly as possible, and to answer any questions customers have.

About DrinkableGifts.com

DrinkableGifts.com is the world's premier online beer, wine, and liquor delivery company. Delivering alcohol and spirits everywhere in the globe it's legal in just a few days, its customer service team are ready 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to help you send the perfect Drinkable Gift to more than 175 countries. You can learn more at www.drinkablegifts.com, and follow them on Facebook or Twitter.

Media Contact:

Carmen Monroe

1-888-673-2822

205282@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drinkablegiftscom-delivers-holiday-spirits-around-the-world-300754320.html

SOURCE DrinkableGifts.com