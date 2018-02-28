Drink to Your Wellness for National Nutrition Month with Delicious Breakfast Boosts, Snacking Soups and Evening Elixirs

Experience the Latest Liquid Revolution this March by Adding Power-packed Morning Shots, Satisfying Sipping Broths and Replenishing Mocktails from McCormick to Your Daily Routine

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- March is National Nutrition Month and the perfect time to take charge and refresh your healthy routine with the next wave in sippable wellness! Move over smoothies and juices, now you can stay fueled and energized throughout the day by simply adding these must-try morning boosts, snacking soups and evening elixirs. It can be challenging in our active lives to find the right time or the right way to bring a nutritious boost to your day, but these rejuvenating and delicious drinks make it easy to sip your way to wellness any time of the day.

Jumpstart your body and mind with a morning boost that features an invigorating pairing of cayenne and green apples with clementine and cucumbers or sip a refreshingly fruity, spiced green tea shot. Power through an afternoon slump with rich and satisfying drinkable soups, packed with savory herbs alongside hearty mushrooms and creamy avocado. Later, rebalance your day and restore yourself head to toe with evening elixirs filled with nutritious ingredients like pineapple, carrots and greens, made tempting by adding turmeric and ginger. Wellness never tasted so good!

"National Nutrition Month celebrates the importance of balance and wellness in our daily lives," said Dr. Wendy Bazilian, McCormick Corporate Dietitian and Wellness Advisor. "With this latest liquid revolution trend, everyone can add more nutrition throughout their day by simply combining a few nourishing ingredients with flavorful spices. You can even prep these delicious sips in advance for grab-n-go enjoyment as you take charge of your wellness routine."

The Morning Jumpstart

Spiced Cucumber & Apple Morning Boost – Start the day on an invigorating note with this lively blend of clementine, cucumbers, green apples and cayenne.

Fizz 'N Fruit Energizer – This morning energizer awakens the senses with a spicy syrup featuring red pepper. Tart apple and refreshing cucumber muddled together balance out the hint of heat.

Apple-Cucumber Chilled Green Tea – Wake up to the sweet, refreshing flavor of this fruity morning green tea. You can make this the night before for an easy start to your day.

The Afternoon Pick-Me-Up

Smoky Avocado & Mushroom Drinkable Soup – Ripe avocado blended with cucumber and smoky crushed chipotle pepper creates a creamy, smooth soup base to pair with a sautéed oyster mushroom and pistachio topper.

Herbed Mushroom Sipping Broth with Avocado Oil Drizzle – A rich, filling broth made with fresh oyster mushrooms, seasoned with aromatic herbs like sage and thyme satisfies the soul. A drizzle of avocado oil provides a velvety finishing touch.

Roasted Vegetable Soup with Roasted Avocado – Look to this savory, warm soup for a nourishing afternoon snack. It's full of flavorful ingredients like plum tomatoes and onion, then garnished with roasted avocado for a creamy finale.

Turmeric Golden Milk – With minimal effort, transform lite coconut milk into a colorful pick-me-up beverage. A combination of turmeric, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla strikes the perfect balance in this warm and comforting drink.

The Evening Elixir

Pineapple Turmeric Mocktail with Muddled Dandelion Greens – Muddle up a mocktail with fresh pineapple, ginger, turmeric and dandelion greens, then add a splash of sparkling water for a rebalancing evening drink.

Pineapple Mead Sangria – Sangria gets extra-rich flavor from the addition of mead, also known as honey wine. A dandelion greens and turmeric mixture balances the sweetness of this tasty refresher.

Ginger, Turmeric and Beet Sipping Elixir – End the day with a tangy sipping vinegar enhanced with beet juice, ginger, turmeric, and cardamom that is best enjoyed over ice.

Carrot Ginger-Tini – This martini looks as good as it tastes! Fresh carrot juice and ginger bring vibrant color and warm flavor to this replenishing evening drink that can easily go from cocktail to mocktail. Make the ginger syrup ahead for a quicker prep time.

