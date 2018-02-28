Drink to Your Wellness for National Nutrition Month with Delicious Breakfast Boosts, Snacking Soups and Evening Elixirs

Experience the Latest Liquid Revolution this March by Adding Power-packed Morning Shots, Satisfying Sipping Broths and Replenishing Mocktails from McCormick to Your Daily Routine
HUNT VALLEY, Md., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- March is National Nutrition Month and the perfect time to take charge and refresh your healthy routine with the next wave in sippable wellness! Move over smoothies and juices, now you can stay fueled and energized throughout the day by simply adding these must-try morning boosts, snacking soups and evening elixirs. It can be challenging in our active lives to find the right time or the right way to bring a nutritious boost to your day, but these rejuvenating and delicious drinks make it easy to sip your way to wellness any time of the day.
Jumpstart your body and mind with a morning boost that features an invigorating pairing of cayenne and green apples with clementine and cucumbers or sip a refreshingly fruity, spiced green tea shot. Power through an afternoon slump with rich and satisfying drinkable soups, packed with savory herbs alongside hearty mushrooms and creamy avocado. Later, rebalance your day and restore yourself head to toe with evening elixirs filled with nutritious ingredients like pineapple, carrots and greens, made tempting by adding turmeric and ginger. Wellness never tasted so good!
"National Nutrition Month celebrates the importance of balance and wellness in our daily lives," said Dr. Wendy Bazilian, McCormick Corporate Dietitian and Wellness Advisor. "With this latest liquid revolution trend, everyone can add more nutrition throughout their day by simply combining a few nourishing ingredients with flavorful spices. You can even prep these delicious sips in advance for grab-n-go enjoyment as you take charge of your wellness routine."
The Morning Jumpstart
The Afternoon Pick-Me-Up
The Evening Elixir
