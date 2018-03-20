The Drink of the Summer is Here: Truly Spiked & Sparkling Releases New Wild Berry Spiked Sparkling Water

Truly Wild Berry Available Nationwide in Six-Packs and Truly's New All-Berry Variety Pack

BOSTON, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Truly Spiked & Sparkling today debuts its newest style: Truly Wild Berry, a clean spiked sparkling water with only 100 calories, 1 gram of sugars, 5% Alc./Vol. and naturally gluten-free. Delicious, crisp and refreshing with a hint of natural juiciness and sweetness from California strawberries, raspberries and Marion blackberries, Truly Wild Berry is poised to be the drink of the summer. It is the perfect complement to summer drinking occasions, with more than 60% of drinkers1 seeking a "refreshing" alcoholic beverage option to enjoy with family and friends at BBQs, picnics, poolside or at the beach.

With the growing popularity of berry-flavored beverages2, Truly Wild Berry is on-trend: it's refreshing like sparkling water with a hint of fruit and 5% Alc./Vol. "Berry-flavored drinks are a favorite among non-alcoholic sparkling waters, so it was a no-brainer to develop Truly Wild Berry," said Casey O'Neill, a member of the innovation team behind Truly Spiked & Sparkling.

She adds, "Truly has quickly become a go-to among drinkers who are looking to balance a healthy lifestyle and a social life. Not only do they love that it's lower in calories and sugars, but they love the way it tastes."

Truly Wild Berry will be sold in six-packs and featured in a new Berry Variety Pack with two other exclusive flavors--Blueberry & Acai, Raspberry & Lime, and Pomegranate. In Blueberry & Acai, exotic rich berry flavors from Brazilian acai and berry tartness from blueberries come together perfectly in every sip. Meanwhile, California raspberries contribute a ripe sweetness while limes offer a tangy twist of citrus in Raspberry & Lime for the perfect blend.

Availability

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Wild Berry is now available nationwide in six-pack slim cans for a SRP of $7.99-9.99. Truly Berry Variety 12-Packs (which includes Wild Berry, Pomegranate, Blueberry & Acai and Raspberry & Lime) are also available nationwide for a SRP of $14.99-16.99.

Prices vary by market. For shop locators and purchasing details, visit: http://www.trulyspikedsparkling.com/.

About Truly Spiked & Sparkling

Truly Spiked & Sparkling is a clean, crisp and refreshing spiked sparkling water with a hint of fruit. The innovators behind Truly Spiked & Sparkling worked tirelessly to develop a delicious spiked beverage that was not only delicious, but a spiked option with lower calories and carbs. With 100 calories, 1 gram of sugars, and 5% Alc./Vol., Truly Spiked & Sparkling is crafted with simple, naturally gluten-free ingredients and contains alcohol made from cane sugar. Perfect for those looking to balance their social life and wellness routine, Truly is available in eight delicious styles: Wild Berry, Colima Lime, Grapefruit & Pomelo, Pomegranate, Sicilian Blood Orange, Lemon & Yuzu, Blueberry & Acai, and Raspberry & Lime. #LiveTruly

Truly Spiked & Sparkling is from the Hard Seltzer Beverage Company, LLC, an affiliate of the Boston Beer Company.

