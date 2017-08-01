Drink Like a Movie Star at Chicago's BLVD

The dining room at BLVD (817 W. Lake St., West Loop) feels like a throwback to a far more decadent time. That’s how it’s supposed to be—lounging in a velvet banquette, you can almost imagine yourself living through the golden era of Hollywood.
The bar menu is heavy on wines by the glass and original cocktail creations, which many in the mixed crowd were enjoying on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, the menu includes a take on the classic Boulevardier cocktail (traditionally made with Campari, rye, and vermouth), with bourbon, Gancia Americano, saffron, and herbes de Provence.
Reach new heights and see the world from a unique perspective
Travel to the most magical place on Earth without eating the most terrible diet on Earth
Sean Dominguez is the artist behind The Lost Abbey's iconic beer labels
Walk the land, explore on foot. This is the best way to discover a new country or explore the U.S.