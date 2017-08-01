  1. Home
Drink Like a Movie Star at Chicago's BLVD

The old-Hollywood vibe makes your cocktail feel way classier
Peter Ranvestel

Dramatic dining room

The dining room at BLVD (817 W. Lake St., West Loop) feels like a throwback to a far more decadent time. That’s how it’s supposed to be—lounging in a velvet banquette, you can almost imagine yourself living through the golden era of Hollywood.

The bar menu is heavy on wines by the glass and original cocktail creations, which many in the mixed crowd were enjoying on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, the menu includes a take on the classic Boulevardier cocktail (traditionally made with Campari, rye, and vermouth), with bourbon, Gancia Americano, saffron, and herbes de Provence.

bar
Peter Ranvestel

Find out what we saw when we stopped in. 

