Dragon's Milk Reveals Five Finalists In $10,000 Storytelling Contest

Public voting opens in New Holland Brewing Company's #ShareALegend competition

HOLLAND, Mich., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its new "Share A Legend" storytelling project for Dragon's Milk™ Bourbon Barrel Aged Stout, New Holland Brewing Company issued a nationwide call for the best stories told over the top-selling craft brew. Hundreds of legendary tales poured in from across the U.S. over the past few weeks and five unique stories are now in the hands of the public for online voting through November 28, 2018. One winner will net $5,000 cash plus an extra $5,000 from Dragon's Milk to donate to a cause.

At its core, the #ShareALegend project is a celebration of storytelling among friends, the same magic that began when Dragon's Milk was first bottled 17 years ago. The purpose of #ShareALegend is to cultivate meaningful moments and foster a community through the art of spoken word.

Contest finalists and their stories include:

Andrew Garrett of Las Vegas, Nevada offers a beautifully-penned ode to a tumultuous car-ride with his war hero grandfather.

David Spillett from Weiser, Idaho divulges a family secret with an unbelievable twist that will leave jaws on the floor.

Donna P. Salo of Springfield, Massachusetts shares about a real-life dragon who has fought one of life's toughest battles while inspiring others along the way.

Colt Sebastian Taylor, hailing from Shillington, Penn. recollects a wild night that left him asking if life could truly be this good – and true.

Keen Hudson from Rochester, N.Y. describes an eerie encounter with a creature in the wilderness that shook him to his core.

In the spirit of all Dragon's Milk #ShareALegend elements, the finalists' pictures have adopted a half-illustrated design that embodies the true but imaginative and creative nature of legendary tales that are passed down over time. Some finalists shared pictures and writing to depict their legends while others submitted videos.

While gathering their fans' stories, New Holland Brewing Company released a digital video series of six real-life legends who fall into the archetypes of Warrior, Huntress, Smith, Poet, Alchemist and Performer. To hear all of the stories and vote, visit www.DragonsMilk.com and @DragonsMilkStout on Instagram.

About New Holland Brewing Company

For more than 20 years, New Holland Brewing Company has been an integral member of the artisan approach, pursuing playful creativity in its authentic beer, spirits and foodservice. New Holland believes the notion of craft lives in fostering rich experiences for customers, including at its two brewpubs in Grand Rapids and Holland, Michigan. New Holland brews at least 20 beers each year, in addition to their flagship stout, Dragon's Milk™, a full line of spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails. To learn more, visit www.NewHollandBrew.com.

