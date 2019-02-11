Dr. Seltzer's Hangover HelpeRx® Launch at Daytona 500 -- Seeks to Help a New Generation of Hangover Sufferers

Addition of Pure Hemp Extract Advances a Proven Formula

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Seltzer's is excited to announce the rebirth of Hangover Helper - first introduced in 1982 - and that for decades has helped hangover sufferers of all ages find relief. Branded as Dr. Seltzer's Hangover HelpeRx®, the new product adds Pure Hemp Extract to its already effective formula.

"Dr. Seltzer's is thrilled to reintroduce a product that millions relied on to reduce the effects of overindulging," said Eric Summers, founder of Dr. Seltzer's. "One of our core missions is to help people prevent or reduce the negative side effects of drinking while helping support the body's natural detoxification process. Adding pure hemp extract to an already proven formula gives the product even greater effectiveness."

Pure hemp extract is derived from industrial hemp plants and contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, along with other beneficial phytonutrients. Industrial hemp is legal in all 50 states and has been shown as an effective hangover cure by reducing headaches, providing relief from nausea, while providing beneficial antioxidants.

Summer's developed the original formula for Dr. Seltzer's Hangover Helper in 1982 while sharing adult libations with a group of friends in Palm Valley, FL. The product was so successful that in 1993 the product rights were purchased by Rexall. After acquiring the trademark in 2017, Dr. Seltzer's began reformulating the product with a team of scientists, medical doctors, and herbalists.

"Hardly anyone plans to get a hangover, they just happen," noted Summers. "Dr. Seltzer's Hangover HelpeRx® is even better than the original formula we developed 38-years ago. The bottom line is Hangover HelpeRx® is a new, healthier way to help prevent hangovers."

Dr. Seltzer's Hangover HelpeRx® is available in four-capsule, individual doses or in 40-unit bottles.

"Dr. Seltzer" is solely a trademarked, brand name and is not associated with an individual, licensed, health care professional such as an M.D. or Ph.D. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to cure, prevent or treat any disease.

