Dr Pepper's Last, Best And Final Offer To Teamsters Goes Down In Flames

CHICAGO, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- After more than two weeks on the unfair labor practice strike line, Teamsters Local 727-represented drivers employed by the American Bottling Company, a subsidiary of Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE: DPS) which is set to merge with Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. later this year, have overwhelmingly voted to reject the company's latest offer.

The Local 727 Bargaining Committee waited four hours to hear from the company during the June 6 negotiations. Management finally presented what they claimed was a "modified" last, best and final offer to the Union. This latest proposal unlawfully regresses from the company's last offer as it eliminates retroactivity and removes a provision, tentatively agreed upon by the parties previously, permitting employees to honor union picket lines. Absent from the offer were changes to wage rates of the now three-year contract offer, healthcare, or retirement.

Following a careful review and thorough discussion of the latest proposal, the more than 150 Local 727 drivers democratically voted and the results were astounding. The company's offer was rejected with three drivers voting in favor of the contract and 139 drivers voting against the contract.

"This most recent offer was insulting," said John Coli Jr., Secretary-Treasurer of Local 727, "and only serves to highlight the apathy of management for the hard work of the employees who keep their company running."

Local 727 has filed numerous unfair labor practice charges against the American Bottling Company. All charges remain under investigation by Region 13 of the National Labor Relations Board and the unfair labor practice strike will continue.

"Our members have spoken," Coli added. "Enough is enough. The unfair labor practices, the threats, the disrespect—all of it must stop."

