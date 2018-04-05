Dr Pepper Snapple Group To Issue SEC Form 10-Q On April 25

PLANO, Texas, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., (NYSE: DPS) will file its 2018 Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission before the market opens on April 25, 2018. The company will also provide Non-GAAP financial information within the Form 10-Q to disclose Core Income from Operations for the first quarter of the year. The company will not host a quarterly webcast conference call and slide presentation on first quarter 2018 financial results.

The company is currently in a proxy filing process related to its previously announced merger transaction with Maple Parent Holdings Corp., which owns Keurig Green Mountain Inc. Following the merger, the combined company intends to host quarterly conference call updates for analysts and investors.

