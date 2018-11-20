Dr Pepper Announces Tenth Anniversary Tuition Giveaway Finalists Ahead Of College Football Conference Championship Weekend

Nearly $1 Million In Tuition To Be Awarded To Help Students Reach Their Biggest Goals

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Pepper has announced 20 finalists who will compete in the 10th anniversary of the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway, for a chance to win their share of nearly $1 million in tuition. Finalists will take the field during five marquee games as part of College Football Conference Championship weekend and attempt to throw the most number of footballs into an oversized Dr Pepper can in 30 seconds. The winning contestant receives $100,000 in tuition and the runner-up receives $25,000 in tuition.

The finalists, ranging from 18-24 years old, were selected based on video submissions to Dr Pepper, explaining how the tuition money will help them make an impact in the world. Finalists include:

Dr Pepper ACC Championship

Bryce McWhirter, Kulsawin Kularatne, Janice Smith, Essence Blue

Big 12 Championship

Divina Villa, Jennifer Stathopoulos, Karinna Chong, Edward Quintero

SEC Championship

Alina Scarlett, Gabriel Jackson, Lamontenay Johnson, Natania Quiros

Big Ten Championship

Lesslie Talamantez, Taylor Miller, Caleb Lines, Jordan Alarcon

Pac-12 Championship

Alberto Reyes, Gabriela Tijerina, Anna Buchel, Tracee Fisher

"The Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway represents our longstanding commitment to college football and its fans," said Derek Dabrowski, Vice President of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. "It's an honor to announce this year's finalists and help support their goals. We look forward to being part of some memorable moments on the field in the weeks ahead."

To date, the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway has provided college students with more than $10 million in tuition.

