Double the Dunkin' on National Coffee Day: Dunkin' Brings Hot Coffee Drinkers a Free Second Cup

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With National Coffee Day on the way, this week Dunkin' is kicking off a coffee celebration sure to excite and energize coffee drinkers across America, highlighted by new brews and a free second cup to share with friends, family and fellow coffee fans.

Making National Coffee Day Twice as Nice

This National Coffee Day, the brand raises not one, but two cups in salute of all those who run on Dunkin' coffee, with a special buy one, get one offer for guests. On Sunday, September 29, anyone who purchases a Hot Coffee at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide will get one Hot Coffee free (of equal or lesser value*). With a second cup on Dunkin', the brand is making it easier than ever to herald the holiday by recharging and reconnecting with the favorite coffee drinkers in your life.

Dunkin's lineup of quality Hot Coffee choices to enjoy on National Coffee Day includes its signature Original Blend, Dark Roast and Dunkin' Decaf. All are freshly brewed in-store, and can be personalized with a variety of flavors including Dunkin's Pumpkin Flavored Hot Coffee, available now for a limited time.

A Next-Generation Celebration

Dunkin' today also announced that it will begin offering exclusive menu items to guests at its next-generation restaurants. To start, beginning September 25, Dunkin' will make three new coffee creations available at more than 300 Dunkin' locations across the country that feature its store-of-the-future experience, including:

- Cold Brew Latte combines the smooth, bold taste of cold brew with the creaminess of a latte for the ultimate Cold Brew experience. Shakerato - A bold, espresso-forward beverage where two shots of sweetened espresso are swirled to create a cold foam layer.

- A bold, espresso-forward beverage where two shots of sweetened espresso are swirled to create a cold foam layer. Café Au Lait - Our classically bold Dark Roast coffee combined with steamed milk for a rich and creamy coffee beverage – available hot or iced.

Dunkin's next-generation restaurants offer a modern atmosphere and new technologies and design elements – including an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as Cold Brew coffee and Nitro Cold Brew coffee – to make running on Dunkin' faster and more convenient than ever before. To find the closest Dunkin' next-generation restaurants, fans can view an interactive map here https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog/dunkin-national-coffee-day-next-generation-exclusive-menu.

Espresso Excitement Extending Through the Year

Dunkin' will be exciting espresso enthusiasts as well, with a special afternoon offer lasting right to the end of 2019. Beginning September 25, guests can enjoy a medium-sized Dunkin' Latte, Cappuccino or Americano for $2 from 2 PM to 6 PM at participating locations through December 31**. Dunkin' restaurants offer a hand-crafted espresso experience, with state-of-the-art espresso equipment for optimal espresso bean extraction and a new recipe for a stronger and more robust flavor profile.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

* Participation may vary. Not valid through Guest Checkout on the Dunkin' App.

** Excludes Signature Lattes.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 13 years running. The company has more than 12,900 restaurants in 42 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

