DoorDash Launches First Annual DashPass Deals Week

DashPass subscribers can enjoy exclusive daily deals and unlimited $0 delivery fees from beloved national merchants from 8/5 through 8/9



SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash , the nation's largest on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery, today announced DashPass Deals Week to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its DashPass subscription service, honoring members with 5 days of exclusive deals from a rotating list of national restaurants on DoorDash.

For just $9.99 a month, DoorDash customers can subscribe to DashPass and gain access to unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders of $12 or more from hundreds of thousands of participating restaurants nationwide. This week only from August 5th through August 9th, new and existing DashPass members in the U.S. can take advantage of DashPass Deals Week and unlock these exclusive daily deals from premier DoorDash restaurant partners*:

Monday 8/5: Free slice of Very Cherry Ghirardelli® Chocolate Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory® using code DASHPASS1

Tuesday 8/6: Free chips and salsa from Chipotle using code DASHPASS2

Wednesday 8/7: Free medium Frosty® from Wendy's using code DASHPASS3

Thursday 8/8: Free Original Pretzel from Auntie Anne's using code DASHPASS4

Friday 8/9: Free Impossible™ Whopper® from Burger King using code DASHPASS5

Each sought-after food item – from the deliciously cool and creamy Wendy's Frosty® to the freshly-baked Auntie's Anne's Original Pretzel—is available for free to members for one day only. Burger King will close out the weeklong celebration by giving away the Impossible™ Whopper® to members on Friday, August 9, which will be widely available for a limited time only starting on August 8. The decadent Very Cherry Ghirardelli® Chocolate Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory will be available all five days of DashPass Deals Week.

Since its launch in August 2018, DashPass has become the fastest-growing subscription service in the industry with one million active subscribers and counting. With members saving an average of $5 per order, users are reaping the rewards of the subscription with 1 in 3 orders on DoorDash coming from DashPass members in top markets.

"For the inaugural DashPass Deals Week, we wanted to go all out and reward our loyal subscriber base with incredible deals they could only find on DoorDash," said Jack Ruth, Head of Subscription at DoorDash. "We're always looking for ways to delight our customers, and thought there was no better way to celebrate DashPass' one-year mark and reward our one million members than with a week of free customer favorites."

For more information on DashPass Deals Week, visit the blog here . For more information on subscribing to DashPass, visit the website here . New members enjoy a free one-month trial period and can cancel at any time. To search DoorDash for local favorites or to discover your next go-to, visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS .

*Promotion Terms & Conditions: See full terms and conditions at http://dasherhelp.doordash.com/dashpass-week-2019-terms

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology platform that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in over 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013 by Stanford students Tony Xu, Andy Fang, and Stanley Tang, the company currently reaches 80 percent of U.S. households and has the widest selection of restaurants, cementing an industry-leading position in the U.S. DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com .

