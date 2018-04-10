Domaine Serene Checks into Sentinel with Exclusive New Wine Lounge

Oregon's Most Awarded Winery Opens One-of-a-kind Location in Downtown Portland's Top Ranked Hotel

PORTLAND, Ore., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Domaine Serene, the award-winning Pinot Noir and Chardonnay producer located in the famous Dundee Hills of Oregon, is making news by partnering with Provenance Hotels to open a new and unique wine lounge in the heart of downtown Portland within Sentinel, the hotel named #1 in the Pacific Northwest by Condé Nast Traveler in the magazine's 2017 Reader's Choice Awards. The Domaine Serene Wine Lounge at Sentinel, slated to open to the public on April 13th, will feature the award-winning wines of Domaine Serene alongside selections of Château de la Crée and Maison Evenstad wines from their Burgundian winery located in the Santenay region of the Côte de Beaune.

"We feel compelled to create a truly unique, wine-centric experience for our members, guests of the Sentinel, and new friends and travelers, right in downtown Portland," says Ryan Harris, President of Domaine Serene. "The Domaine Serene Wine Lounge at Sentinel will be a first-rate concept that will further elevate the Portland wine and food scene as one of the finest in the world. We are elated to bring access to our rare and collectible single vineyard and prestige wines to avid wine connoisseurs and our Portland based members, who can't always make time to visit the Clubhouse at Domaine Serene."

Domaine Serene is a fixture in the landscape of highly coveted and collectable fine wines being produced in Oregon. This is the first instance of an award-winning and noted multi-national winery opening a wine bar and shop in a major city such as Portland and would be the first Willamette Valley based winery to partner with a well-known leader in hospitality in the Pacific Northwest to open an exclusive concept in the Portland market.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Domaine Serene on the Wine Lounge at Sentinel," said Bashar Wali, President of Provenance Hotels. "Partnering with like-minded companies to bring the destination experience into our hotels is core to who we are as a company. Domaine Serene has been a co-conspirator and friend of ours for several years and we are in awe of not only the wines they make but of the experience they have created for their guests in wine country. We can't wait to bring that best-in-class experience to the city and to make Sentinel home base for wine lovers in Portland."

The Domaine Serene Wine Lounge, www.DomaineSereneWineLounge.com, will offer Sentinel guests, locals and visitors to downtown Portland an elevated wine experience for both novices and aficionados looking to relax with a glass of world-class Pinot Noir or Chardonnay.

The Domaine Serene Wine Lounge will be open to the public, wine club members, and hotel guests every Friday through Sunday beginning in April, and Thursday evenings will be added starting in May. The remainder of the week, the lounge will transition to an exclusive private event venue – perfect for those looking for a truly elevated and unique wine-inspired experience.

Weekly rotating wine flights, rare and exclusive wines by the glass, and bottles for on-and-off premise consumption will be available. Also, VIP Domaine Serene Winery Estate visits will be coordinated on behalf of guests looking to experience the world-class Clubhouse at Domaine Serene in the Dundee Hills, just 45 minutes southwest of Portland.

