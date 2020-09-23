Domaine Serene Becomes the World's Most Awarded Winery at Decanter's 2020 World Wine Awards

Dundee Hills, OR winery receives 23 medals including 'Best in Show', Four Gold, and 17 Silver medals at the world's most respected international wine competition

DAYTON, Ore., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Domaine Serene is far and away the most awarded winery in the world at the prestigious Decanter 2020 World Wine Awards. This year, the Dundee Hills winery took home 23 medals including 'Best in Show' for their 2016 Domaine Serene Mark Bradford Vineyard Pinot Noir, earning 97 points. The winery also brought home four Gold medals, 17 Silver medals, and one Bronze medal, with five wines earning a remarkable 95 points or more. Domaine Serene was not alone in its success with additional rave reviews coming for Château de la Crée and Maison Evenstad, also owned by proprietors Grace and Ken Evenstad. Their two Burgundian wineries were bestowed with an additional nine medals including seven Silvers. Standing at the top, their 2017 Maison Evenstad, Premier Cru Beaurepaire Santenay, earned 95 points, besting several Grand Cru Burgundies in the tasting.

Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) is widely considered to be the world's most important international wine competition, making this recognition yet another big win for Oregon's burgeoning luxury wine industry. With an elite international panel of judges, the DWWA began the painstaking task of evaluating over 16,500 wines from 56 countries in August. Over the course of 28 consecutive days, 118 expert wine judges, including 37 Masters of Wine and nine Master Sommeliers, bestowed the honor of most awarded winery to Domaine Serene.

"Ken and I are thrilled that Domaine Serene has received such incredible recognition across the board. To be the most awarded winery in the world at the DWWA is a testament to the quality of our vineyards and to the talent, hard work and dedication of our team," said Grace Evenstad, Co-Founder and Owner of Domaine Serene. "To receive 'Best in Show' for our Mark Bradford Vineyard Pinot Noir is especially gratifying. We named the vineyard after our son, Mark Bradford Evenstad, and it was the first vineyard that we ever planted at Domaine Serene almost thirty years ago. Planting its high elevation slopes and west facing aspect went against advice from the local vintners, yet we knew it had the potential to make world-class wine and so we planted it anyway. It has always been one of my favorite wines and I have long appreciated the power, structure, and longevity of our Mark Bradford Pinot Noirs. We are thrilled that it has received such critical acclaim at such an important competition."

"In its 17th year, the DWWA is the world's largest and most influential wine competition. Judged by the top wine experts from around the globe, the DWWA is trusted internationally for its rigorous blind judging process and regional experts," said Bree Stock, Master of Wine and Education Manager of the Oregon Wine Board. "It's an enormous feat for a region like Oregon, that represents a fraction of US global exports, to receive 'Best in Show' along with the breadth of medals in such a prestigious competition. This award raises the profile and awareness of our region's wines not only to Decanters' highly informed consumer audience, but also to the global wine experts on the judging panel. Congratulations Domaine Serene."

Domaine Serene took home a total of 23 medals from the elite London-based contest. In addition to being awarded 'Best in Show', the winery earned four Gold Medals for the 2016 'Aspect' Pinot Noir, 2017 Clos de Lune Vineyard Chardonnay, and 2016 Etoile Vineyard Chardonnay, each earning 96 points, with its 2016 Two Barns Vineyard Pinot Noir, earning 95 points. The Dundee Hills winery also brought home 17 Silver medals and one Bronze medal, more details can be found here. Domaine Serene wines have now earned 95 points and above by major critics an astounding 115 times! This is in addition to being awarded #1 Ranked Pinot Noir in the World by Wine Spectator in 2013 and in 2016 #1 Pinot Noir in the World by Decanter and #1 White Wine in the World by Wine Spectator, for its 'Evenstad Reserve' Chardonnay. This universal acclaim from an array of critics solidifies Domaine Serene as America's Most Acclaimed Winery.



"We are humbled by this great honor and thank our members, distributors and customers supporting our pursuit of quality over the years. To celebrate these awards, we are making some of the medalists available for tasting at our winery Clubhouse in the Dundee Hills and at the Domaine Serene Wine Lounge in Lake Oswego. We are also opening up our wine library to new and existing wine club members so that they can share in the enjoyment of these cherished wines in their homes." said Ryan Harris, Domaine Serene President.

The Evenstads settled in the Northern Willamette Valley in 1989. Their spirit and passion to produce wines that rival the great wines of Burgundy led them to purchase and plant a hilltop estate that had just been logged in the now famous Dundee Hills.

Today, Domaine Serene produces wines from six individual vineyard estates, planted exclusively to Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. In Oregon, the Evenstads own nearly 1,000 total acres of land in the hills of Yamhill County, with 275 acres planted to vine.

Working every job in the winery for many years, Grace and Ken Evenstad built Domaine Serene from the ground up with a focus on producing high quality wines through innovation and a focus on excellence. The Evenstads have gained a true appreciation for the attention to detail required to make exceptional wines.

In 2015, Ken and Grace Evenstad fulfilled a lifelong dream of producing wine in Burgundy, France by acquiring Château de la Crée, the respected wine estate located in the birthplace of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay: the renowned Côte d'Or. They own 25 acres of prime vineyards in Pommard, Volnay, Meursault, Puligny-Montrachet, Chassagne-Montrachet, Santenay and Maranges. This made them the first Oregon-based vintners to own land and produce wines in Burgundy.

In just under three decades, the Evenstads have propelled Domaine Serene onto the global stage as one of the world's most acclaimed and respected wineries. Domaine Serene's wines represent the achievement that is possible in Oregon, one of the finest regions in the world for Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.



