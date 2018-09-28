Dom Pérignon Presents "Assemblage" A Photo Exhibition By Lenny Kravitz In New York City

Part of an Ongoing Collaboration with Creative Director and Photographer Lenny Kravitz, the Exhibition is Inspired by Dom Pérignon

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dom Pérignon is proud to debut "Assemblage," an exhibition of original photography by Lenny Kravitz, his first project as Creative Director and Photographer for the iconic champagne house. An artistic collaboration between Dom Pérignon and Kravitz, the exhibition in New York features a series of striking photographs from an intimate dinner party at Lenny's home in Los Angeles, in a villa he designed.

For his "Assemblage", Lenny Kravitz brought together truly singular personalities - that combine different people, worlds, disciplines and generations, providing opportunities to meet and share, to enjoy and create including his daughter Zoë Kravitz, designer Alexander Wang, actors Harvey Keitel and Susan Sarandon, choreographer Benjamin Millepied, soccer legend Hidetoshi Nakata, and model Abbey Lee Kershaw.

The collaboration between Dom Pérignon and Lenny Kravitz is all about inspiring, and being inspired. Dom Pérignon has always sought out iconic personalities. By discovering their universe and their vision, the storied champagne House continually reinvents its own heritage. Lenny Kravitz has a long relationship with Dom Pérignon: close to Chef de Cave Richard Geoffroy, he is a true connoisseur and fan of its Vintages. This collaboration springs from authentic affinity and mutual respect.

Their collaboration's first expression is "Assemblage" and a series of photographs by the artist to be featured in an advertising campaign. In 2019, Lenny Kravitz will continue his role as Creative Director with the creation of a limited edition.

Following a VIP preview in New York City on September 28 hosted by Kravitz, "Assemblage" will be on view through Saturday, October 6. For more details on the exhibition produced by Arter, including hours and location, please visit www.domperignon.com/lenny-kravitz-exhibition

About Dom Pérignon: Inspiration is Power

Inspiration figures at the very heart of Dom Pérignon, spurring the perpetual reinvention of its Vintages, connecting with the aura of Dom Pérignon's heritage. Real power is the capacity to inspire others. The real Power of Inspiration is the capacity to inspire others, to inspire the world. Inspired people are relentlessly creative, constantly pushing limits and reinventing themselves. They defy classification. They explore. They sense the future. They influence. They are followed. And they unite.

