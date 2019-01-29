Believe it or not, sometimes Twitter is not a dark and disturbing place. On rare occasions, there’s a break in the clouds long enough to let the light shine through and today, that light is dogs. Specifically, dogs happily lapping Puppuccinos — a delightful puppy-safe treat off the Starbucks secret menu.

If you’re wondering what on Goofy’s green Earth a Puppuccino is, the answer is simple: It’s an espresso-sized paper cup filled with whipped cream, which is generally OK for your four-legged friend to have every now and then, but not every time you make a Starbucks run. If your dog is sensitive to dairy, it’s probably best to sit this one out.

Anyway, sit back, relax and enjoy this Twitter thread of adorable pups licking whipped cream from their itty-bitty cups:

Favorite part of my job is feeding max his treat everyday. pic.twitter.com/JZyjTax5CC — JodieBrooke (@JodieBrooke2) January 28, 2019

Bear is my favorite customer pic.twitter.com/8QzgaO4ovo — betty spaghetty (@kass_erole) January 29, 2019

Just gonna leave this here pic.twitter.com/e1RBkjHRIp — jo (@j0318_) January 29, 2019

My sisters dog loved her pup cups when would get them for her 💜 pic.twitter.com/9T1c7LtRjC — zach (@minjoonsmochi) January 29, 2019

The Puppuccino is not an official menu item, and it’s not certain that your barista will know what you’re talking about if you order it by name, so just ask for a side of whipped cream in a paper cup to avoid confusion. If the barista sees your doggo, she might even write Scooby’s name on the side. Prices vary, but most people report getting the treat for free. Your pet deserves the best, and while Puppuccinos are OK every now and then, you should never feed your fur baby these 15 foods.