Dogfish Head Joins Warrior Dash As Exclusive Beer Partner

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Warrior Dash, the 5K obstacle course race that more than 3 million people have completed since 2009, today announced Dogfish Head as their official and exclusive beer partner.

Dogfish Head has proudly been focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery 22 years ago. Dogfish Head will enhance the Warrior Dash participant's experience and the Warrior Hangout festival with their Camp SeaQuench beer garden featuring the following off-centered ales to 21-and-over participants:

60 Minute IPA: a fan-favorite continually hopped East Coast IPA.

Namaste White: a Belgian-style white ale bursting with good karma.

SeaQuench Ale: a Session Sour designed to be the most thirst-quenching beer Dogfish Head has ever brewed and named 'Best Low Calorie Beer" by Men's Health Magazine (at only 140 calories, 9 carbs).

"When you complete a fun, physical challenge, you deserve a reward, and in our minds there's no sweeter prize for finishing a 5K obstacle course than a delicious craft beer," says Sam Calagione, founder and CEO of Dogfish Head. "Athletes of all levels care about what goes into their bodies, and we're excited to share our delicious ales with the folks that compete in the Warrior Dash races as Dogfish beers are made with the good stuff – we're talking super fresh, culinary ingredients. We're also proud to team up with friends at Warrior Dash and Red Frog and look forward to many Dogfish toasts and high-fives at finish lines throughout the series."

"We're excited to partner with Dogfish Head as our Exclusive Beer Partner moving forward," said Scott Howard, vice president of sales and marketing for Red Frog Events. "Dogfish Head's craft brews will be the perfect thirst quencher for our adult participants as they enjoy toasting their group of friends in our festival area after conquering a fun day of obstacles."

Warrior Dash will kick off its 10th season in February 2018 with more than 20 events nationwide. To learn more, or to secure a spot in a competitive, preferred, or standard wave, visit WarriorDash.com.

About Warrior Dash: Warrior Dash is the 5K obstacle course race that anyone can start and everyone can finish. Since 2009, over 3 million participants have celebrated their decision to leave their normal weekend in the mud - and the running industry hasn't been the same since. Warrior Dash and its parent company, Red Frog Events, with the help of participants and a variety of initiatives, have donated over $14 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visit WarriorDash.com to learn more or find a location near you.

About Red Frog Events: Red Frog Events is an event production company and a pioneer of the experiential entertainment industry, recognized for its award-winning company culture. Since 2007, the company has developed innovative brands including the Warrior Dash obstacle race series, Firefly Music Festival, and Chicago Beer Classic. Red Frog also provides event services ranging from food and beverage to its ticketing platform, EventSprout. Red Frog has been named one of Forbes' "Most Promising Companies in America," has appeared consecutively on Inc. Magazine's "Fastest Growing Companies" list, and was recognized on Chicago Tribune's "Top Workplaces" from 2011-2014, among other honors. In recognition of its philanthropic efforts, the company was selected as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's "Corporate Partner of the Year". To date, Red Frog has raised over $14 million of a $25 million dollar fundraising commitment to St. Jude and in 2016, announced a one percent profit donation to the organization. Visit RedFrogEvents.com for more information.

About Dogfish Head: Dogfish Head has proudly been focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery 22 years ago. Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and has won numerous awards throughout the years including Wine Enthusiast's 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. It is a 250+ coworker company based in Delaware with Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery, Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically enamored seafood restaurant, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring a tasting room and food truck. Dogfish Head supports the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carries the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in 37 states and Washington D.C. and will expand into additional states in 2017. For more information, visit dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer, and Instagram: dogfishhead.

Red Frog Events

Lauren King

media@warriordash.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dogfish-head-joins-warrior-dash-as-exclusive-beer-partner-300551213.html

SOURCE Red Frog Events