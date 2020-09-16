Dogfish Head Brews "Re-Gen-Ale": The First Traceably Sourced Beer to Address Climate Change Through Agriculture using Indigo Carbon

REHOBOTH, Del., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogfish Head Craft Brewery joins forces with Indigo Agriculture to brew Re-Gen-Ale, the first traceably sourced beer to address climate change through agriculture using Indigo Carbon, a program providing growers with financial incentive to store carbon in their soils. Releasing on Saturday, September 19, from Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats in Rehoboth, Delaware, Re-Gen-Ale allows drinkers to give back to the planet with every pint or can consumed, making it the perfect jumpstart to this year's Climate Week (Sept. 21-27) festivities.

Dogfish Head's unique partnership with Indigo, a company dedicated to harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet, began in January, when the first test batches of Re-Gen-Ale were brewed. Through Indigo's Grain Marketplace, a platform connecting growers and buyers, Dogfish Head secured the traceably sourced ingredients to produce Re-Gen-Ale, including sustainable wheat grown with regenerative farming. Dogfish Head also committed to purchasing more carbon credits than needed to offset the production of Re-Gen-Ale. Purchasing credits through Indigo allows Dogfish Head to help incentivize farmers to transition to regenerative growing practices.

"Though this is just one small step toward developing more sustainable business practices, working with Indigo has been a rewarding experience," said Sam Calagione, founder of Dogfish Head. "It's shown us how thoughtful, sustainable choices can impact our environment, and taught us about new, nature-based solutions we can implement to reduce our carbon footprint and help combat climate change while brewing delicious beers, like Re-Gen-Ale. We planned to release this beer on Earth Day but decided to push the launch to celebrate Climate Week. It's been a longtime coming, but we can't wait to share Re-Gen-Ale with all you beer and nature lovers!"

Dogfish Head's brewers worked hand-in-hand with Indigo on the recipe for Re-Gen-Ale, ensuring it utilized sustainable, traceably sourced ingredients from regional purveyors. The resulting farmhouse-style Saison has a soft, pillowy malt character; peppery, herbal hop profile; and refreshingly dry finish. Full of delicate flavors and aromas, it is brewed with Willamette hops from Maine, Zuper Saazer hops from Michigan and a house-grown yeast strain. It features malt from Epiphany Malt in North Carolina, a maltster dedicated to embracing regenerative farming, and regeneratively grown wheat from Kansas-based farmer, Doug Keesling, who has implemented regenerative growing practices for 20+ years. Regenerative growing practices – cover cropping, increased crop diversity, not tilling land, reducing pesticide/fertilizer use and integrating livestock – remove carbon dioxide from the air, improve soil health and add to grower profitability.

"Dogfish Head has set a compelling example for brewers to consider the role of their suppliers and agriculture to address climate change," said Noah Walker, Director of Carbon Product & Business Development at Indigo. "This partnership demonstrates, with the right tools, brands across industries can efficiently unlock the potential of supply chains to address sustainability and climate goals."

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Dogfish Head has focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since opening as the smallest American craft brewery 25 years ago. Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and won numerous awards throughout the years, including Wine Enthusiast's 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. It is a 350+ co-worker brand based in Delaware, with Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub, Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically-enamored seafood restaurant, Dogfish Inn, a canal-front, beer-themed inn, and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production facility featuring the Tasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co. Dogfish Head supports the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves as independently-owned, and carries the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head sells beer in all 50 states and Washington D.C. For more information, visit www.dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer, and Instagram: @dogfishhead.

Indigo Agriculture

Indigo improves grower profitability, environmental sustainability, and consumer health through the use of natural microbiology and digital technologies. The company's scientific discoveries and digital platforms create new value from soil to sale, benefiting tens of thousands of growers across millions of acres. Working across the supply chain, Indigo is furthering its mission of harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet. Ranked #1 on CNBC's Disruptor 50 list, Indigo is headquartered in Boston, MA, with additional offices in Memphis, TN; Research Triangle Park, NC; Buenos Aires, Argentina; São Paulo, Brazil; and Switzerland. For more information please visit our About Us page or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dogfish-head-brews-re-gen-ale-the-first-traceably-sourced-beer-to-address-climate-change-through-agriculture-using-indigo-carbon-301132514.html

SOURCE Dogfish Head Craft Brewery