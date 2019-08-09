DizziBrands Announces Grand Opening of its Highly Anticipated Retail Store in North Dallas

Alcohol Infused Ice Cream that breaks all of the rules. Introducing an ice cream scoop that can have more alcohol than a glass of wine.



DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Summers, Chief Revenue Officer and co-founder of DizziBrands, LLC just announced that due to high customer demands they have officially opened their first adults only retail Taste Kitchen located at 5782 Alpha Rd., Dallas, Texas 75240.

Come eat a drink with us! DizziBrands offers unique and decadent alcohol-infused desserts varying from DizziCreams, DizziPops, DizziCakes, and DizziShots. The public can now enjoy their new favorite dessert at the store or take it to-go! "Until now, our customers could only purchase our boozy treats at the hundreds of restaurants, hotels, concert & sporting venues now carrying their product lines all over Texas," says Summers. DizziBrands carries 4 signature DizziCream flavors which are Vanilla Bourbon (11% ABV), Mint Chocolate Chip (12.7% ABV), Cookies & Cream (10.48% ABV), and Bananas Foster (15% ABV). The Dallas-based company also produces a variety of Sorbets, 8 different frozen DizziPops including Blood Orange Mimosa and White Peach Bellini in addition to alcohol infused cupcakes that set the tone.

"The look on their [client] face when they take their first bite is what makes this job so satisfying, I haven't had one customer that doesn't say 'wow' when they first try it," said Marbella, a salesperson for Dizzi. "It's impossible for them to not like it, it tastes so good, but make no mistake, it's boozy!"

DizziBrands is already in restaurants, bars, hotels and venues all over Dallas and Ft Worth, despite their shop not being open. You can find them at popular hot spots such as The Back Yard in Deep Ellum, Katy Trail Ice House, Henderson Tap House, Bomb Factory, Lorenzo Hotel, Dallas Farmers Market, Dallas Fish Market, Smokey Rose, and many different locations in Austin, New Braunfels, South Padres and more to come.

This grand opening is only the beginning of the expansion plans for DizziBrands. The company is and will continue to experience sales growth both inside the store, and out in the field. The grand opening event will include live music, giveaways, free samples, and fun, so make sure to keep an eye out for the Launch Party in September!

For more information about DizziBrands visit their website www.getdizzi.com.

