Dixie Southern Vodka Wins 'Growth Brands' Award From Beverage Dynamics

Dixie Southern Vodka categorized as a 'Rising Star'



CHARLESTON, S.C., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Annually for more than 20 years, The Beverage Information & Insights Group – which comprises trade magazines Beverage Dynamics, Cheers and StateWays – identifies the fastest-growing wine and spirit brands in the United States. This year, Dixie Southern Vodka won its first-ever Growth Brands Award within the "Rising Star" category, which ranks brands having reached annual sales of 20,000 9L cases or more in less than five years.

Dixie has achieved annualized average growth of 60 percent since its first full year in the market in 2015, reaching sales of 24,000 9L cases in 2018 while activated in only seven core states (AL, FL, GA, KY, NC, SC and TN). Having added Mississippi and Colorado to its roster of markets in 2019, Dixie is the now the largest premium craft vodka brand produced in the Southeast, the largest spirit brand produced in the state of South Carolina and is the ninth-fastest-growing spirit brand in the United States. Each 80-proof, gluten-free expression is 6x distilled from all-American corn, with flavors sourced from local partners throughout the Southeast.

Dixie creator and CEO of Grain & Barrel Spirits Matti Anttila comments: "Winning a Rising Star award is an amazing accomplishment for a brand that has grown from a local Charleston favorite, to a regional leader, to an emerging national player with our recent launch west of the Mississippi. All along we've tried to stay true to our Southern craft roots, working side by side with amazing partners, from farmers and beekeepers to chefs and bartenders."

