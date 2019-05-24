Dixie Black Pepper Named 'Best Flavored Vodka' by the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Victory Follows Up Chairman's Trophy at the 2018 Ultimate Spirits Challenge



CHARLESTON, S.C., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 2000, The San Francisco World Spirits Competition is among the most respected international spirits competitions, and is the largest event of its kind in the U.S. Under the auspices of founder Anthony Dias Blue, judging director Tony Abou-Ganim gathered 50 high-profile judges including Dale DeGroff, Dave Wondrich and Julie Reiner.

This year, 2,260 spirits competed. Of these, there were 46 flavored vodka entries, in which Dixie Black Pepper won one of only two Double Golds awarded and walked away with honors for "Best Flavored Vodka," beating out brands including Deep Eddy, Hangar One, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Absolut.

Dixie Black Pepper is created by steeping Szechuan black peppercorns in the brand's core Dixie Southern Vodka for one week and then with locally sourced serrano peppers for another week. The result is a balanced pepper vodka with a clear color and aromas of char-roasted and marinated green and chili peppers; it is considered the "go to" vodka for Bloody Marys across the Southeast.

In April 2018 , Dixie Black Pepper won the Ultimate Spirits Challenge's Chairman's Trophy for Top Flavored Vodka ("Extraordinary; Ultimate Recommendation"), with 95 points and recognition for its excellent value for the money.



In December 2018 , Dixie Black Pepper received four stars and a "Highly Recommended" note from Paul Pacult in Spirit Journal.



, received four stars and a "Highly Recommended" note from in Spirit Journal. In April 2019 , Dixie Black Pepper was awarded a Gold Medal in the Beverage Testing Institute's "Bloody Mary Brawl," with tasting notes calling out jalapeño, celery salt and lemon pith.

About: Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Dixie Southern Vodka achieved annualized average growth of 60 percent since its first full year in the market in 2015, reaching sales of 24,000 9L cases in 2018 while activated in only seven core states (AL, FL, GA, KY, NC, SC and TN). Having added Mississippi and Colorado to its roster of markets in 2019, Dixie is now the largest premium craft vodka brand produced in the Southeast, the largest spirit brand produced in the state of South Carolina and the ninth-fastest-growing spirit brand in the United States. For the latter, Dixie Southern Vodka won a 2019 "Rising Star" Growth Brands Award from Beverage Dynamics magazine. Each 80-proof, gluten-free expression is 6x distilled from all-American corn, with flavors sourced from local partners throughout the Southeast. Dixie Southern Vodka is a proud member of 1% for the Planet. Please join Dixie Southern Vodka on https://www.facebook.com/DixieVodka and https://www.instagram.com/dixievodka/.

