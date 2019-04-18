Distillery of Modern Art Selects Trevelino/Keller to Lead Artful Opening

Digital PR and Marketing Firm Chosen to Support Distillery's Chamblee Location Based on Strong Ties to the Atlanta Food & Beverage Scene



ATLANTA, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevelino/Keller, a full-service digital public relations and marketing firm, has been engaged by the Distillery of Modern Art (DOMA), a craft distillery combining the world of spirits with the world of contemporary art. Trevelino/Keller is tasked with leading DOMA's entry into one of the city's fastest-growing neighborhoods, Chamblee, via creative, messaging, and public relations that align with the distillery's focus on both its product and event space.

DOMA will convert a 15,000-square-foot office and warehouse into a production area for the craft distillery, a retail and exhibition space with a tasting room and bar component, and a space for private events. The distillery experience, combining art and spirits, will set the tone for innovation in the Chamblee community.

"Chamblee is an evolving and fast-growing city. We're excited to bring a new experience to the area," states Seth Watson, founder of DOMA. "As our goal is to become a pillar in the surrounding community, we felt it was important to bring in a partner that is equally as invested in its own community to help us introduce ourselves."

Trevelino/Keller brings 15 years of experience in brand reputation to the partnership. After seeing the firm's rich experience in the local hospitality industry —which includes Flying Biscuit Cafe, Atlanta Bread Company, Publik Draft House, and the College Football Hall of Fame— DOMA enlisted Trevelino/Keller to create a launch strategy that will solidify the business with a fresh take on the distillery experience.

"Atlanta has emerged in recent years as a craft food and beverage town. It's base of micro-breweries and distilleries, along with successful farm-to-table restaurants, has re-oriented the city to the rest of the country," notes Dean Trevelino, principal at Trevelino/Keller. "DOMA's vision for reaching beyond a distillery destination, taking on a modern art form in a part of the city that strives to be the next dynamic city within a city, will differentiate DOMA. We're excited to be a part of that evolution."

About Distillery of Modern Art

In collaboration with local artists, both young and old, new and experienced, the Distillery of Modern Art is bringing art to life and making it approachable in a whole new way. With a strong desire to support and encourage a thriving art community, DOMA commissions and entrusts artists to produce remarkable pieces inspired by the spirits themselves. Each spirit exhibits its artwork created in the individual artist's style as a representation of the unique character of each liquor, ranging from vodka and gin to a variety of American whiskeys and distinctive liqueurs. Additionally, DOMA offers exclusive event space perfect for occasions both intimate and large. Guests will experience our fully immersive tour offering a look into our philosophy and process, leaving with a deeper understanding of the complexity of our craft. For more information visit www.distilleryofmodernart.com.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a digital public relations and marketing firm serving emerging and middle market companies across seven practices – Technology, Healthcare, Financial Services, Food & Beverage, Franchising, Lifestyle and Environment. Its services include public relations, digital marketing, demand generation and creative services. Groovy Studios, its creative agency, delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm recently ranked nationally in 10 industry segments and either #1 or #2 in 9 of the 10 among Atlanta firms. For more info on Trevelino/Keller, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.

