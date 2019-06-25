Distillery of Modern Art Commissions Seven Local Artists

Chamblee Distillery Dedicated to Supporting Atlanta Arts Community



ATLANTA, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Distillery of Modern Art, a craft distillery combining the world of spirits with the world of contemporary art, announces today its selection of seven local artists to commission and exhibit their work both within the distillery and on the inner label of each bottle; the seventh of which will remain anonymous. The art shared on each bottle and the personalities captured by the artists and their work will make each spirit approachable, unique and refined in a whole new way.

"The Distillery of Modern Art label itself was meticulously designed to be intriguing and provocative, encouraging you to study and appreciate it – then discover each artist's unique sentiment inside the label as an added bonus," notes Seth Watson, owner of Distillery of Modern Art. "Each spirit exhibits its own artwork created in the individual artist's style, designed to match the spirit of our vodka, gin, a variety of American whiskeys and other distinctive liquors."

Artists include Bea Craig, whose passion lies in abstract composition; Jeremiah Jossim, an oil painter who speaks to the psychology of home; Caomin Xie, whose works are currently being exhibited at the High Museum of Art; Jeromy Ross, a multi-media artist; Josh Jalbert, a professor of photography; and Juliana Lupacchino, who currently works on large-scale paintings and murals. Staying true to supporting local artists and their community, each artist is affiliated with the Savannah College of Art and Design.

"Our goal is to become a pillar in the Chamblee community; it only makes sense for us to tap into local talent and dig in deep to create roots here," adds Seth.

The distillery will introduce each artist, their story and inspiration on its blog throughout the summer. For more information on each artist and the latest news and updates, visit distilleryofmodernart.com/blog.

About Distillery of Modern Art

In collaboration with local artists, both young and old, new and experienced, the Distillery of Modern Art is bringing art to life and making it approachable in a whole new way. With a strong desire to support and encourage a thriving art community, DOMA commissions and entrusts artists to produce remarkable pieces inspired by the spirits themselves. Each spirit exhibits its artwork created in the individual artist's style as a representation of the unique character of each liquor, ranging from vodka and gin to a variety of American whiskeys and distinctive liqueurs. Additionally, DOMA offers exclusive event space perfect for occasions both intimate and large. Guests will experience our fully immersive tour offering a look into our philosophy and process, leaving with a deeper understanding of the complexity of our craft. For more information, visit www.distilleryofmodernart.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Morgan Tatum

Trevelino/Keller

404.214.0722 x127

mtatum@trevelinokeller.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/distillery-of-modern-art-commissions-seven-local-artists-300873901.html

SOURCE Distillery of Modern Art