Disney princesses are often the first role models for many little girls and boys. Their stories teach children lessons about bravery, friendship, family, and following your heart. North Carolina-based graphic designer and illustrator Matthew Burt is taking it a step further by bringing these iconic princesses into the twenty-first century by reimagining them as career women.

Burt depicted Snow White as a psychologist, Jasmine as a U.N. ambassador, Ariel as a record producer, and Moana as a U.S. Navy officer. What caught our eye most, was how Sleeping Beauty was reimagined as a modern-day Howard Schultz, founder and former CEO of coffee giant Starbucks.



Burt Design

“It was important to have her be the founder and CEO of the company because often those are roles filled by men. For all of the princesses, we wanted to portray strong women,” Burt, who by day works for the financial website Simple Thrifty Living, told The Daily Meal via email.



Burt Design

“For this project, we had two goals in mind when choosing the roles for the princesses: Have the career fit the personality and character of the princess and have the career be an impactful one. In Sleeping Beauty, Aurora actually doesn't get much screen time so it took some thinking before finalizing her career. We thought it would be fun to have her as a coffee-lover (so she can stay awake) and then as the head of a national chain.”

As the female CEO of a successful coffee chain, the Disney princess would definitely prove to be a role model, as the coffee world is currently dominated by men. Starbucks, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Peet’s Coffee, and Dunkin’ Donuts are all run by male CEOs.

Burt revealed to us that the cup Princess Aurora (Sleeping Beauty’s actual name) is holding was modeled after a Starbucks to-go cup. “But it has the logo of her company, Spinning Wheel Coffee, a nod to the events in the movie,” he wrote to us.



Burt Design

"Aurora knows how hard it is to wake up,” the caption Burt provided for the image reads. “After being awoken from her enchanted sleep, Aurora made it her career to help others stay awake — and what better way to do that than coffee! Aurora is the founder and CEO of Spinning Wheel Coffee, one of the leading coffee chains in the nation."

