Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival Expands to 54 Days of Fun for All Ages, March 1 to April 23, 2019

Guests will enjoy California-inspired cuisine, delicious beverages, special entertainment and more during this limited-time celebration at Disney California Adventure Park

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival returns to the Disneyland Resort March 1 to April 23, 2019, with flavors and fare inspired by the Golden State. Guests of all ages will discover the beauty and celebrate the bounty of California with unforgettable cuisine, beverages and entertainment at this culinary festival in Disney California Adventure Park. With experiences happening daily during the limited-time event,* guests will always find something tasty to try and fun to do as they explore the uniquely Disney festival.

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival features tempting items for the whole family to enjoy, including unique food and beverage offerings at 14 different Festival Marketplaces. Each location's menu is inspired by fresh, California-grown ingredients. Guests will also discover locally brewed craft beers, wine and spirits from all across the region. Guests may choose to purchase the Sip and Savor Pass** to get the best value as they taste their way through the Festival Marketplaces and participating locations.

On the Backlot Stage in Hollywood Land on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, guests will discover culinary demonstrations by some of the most celebrated chefs in the industry, who will share their go-to recipes and insider tips for preparing sensational dishes. Family-friendly seminars on these days are presented by Chef Daniella Malfitano, who will demonstrate how preparing and sharing a meal can be a wonderful way to spend time together as a family. Guests of all ages will get inspired or even discover a new interest during these presentations.

Another guest-favorite returning to the festival daily is the Junior Chef experience, with hands-on fun led by Chef Goofy, for children ages 3 to 11. Aspiring young chefs follow a recipe and mix a variety of ingredients to create magical treats that end with a tasty surprise. The Junior Chef experience is open for fun several times daily on the Backlot Stage in Hollywood Land.

Live music, entertainment and special activities will also bring a "California vibe" to each day of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

Guests looking for more palate-pleasing experiences will want to try the festival's signature events, including new offerings such as the Dinner with Disney Chefs and Winemaker Receptions at Carthay Circle Restaurant. Favorite signature events are also back this year, including Sweet Sundays. Additional signature events at this year's Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival include:

Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri at Palisades Stage in Paradise Gardens Park (March 9)

MacMurray Ranch Vineyards Winemaker Reception with Kate MacMurray at Carthay Circle Restaurant (March 22)

Dinner with Disney Chefs at The Vineyard Room at Wine Country Trattoria (March 28)

Silverado Vineyards Winemaker Reception with Jonathan Emmerich at Carthay Circle Restaurant (April 19)

Many of the Disney California Food & Wine Festival events are included with admission to Disney California Adventure park. Special signature events, demonstrations and seminars will require a separate fee. Additional details and reservations for the select signature events and seminars can be made at Disneyland.com/FoodandWine. Guests may also check for the latest information and schedules as they become available, at Disneyland.com.

In addition, the Disneyland Resort is offering special, limited-time ticket and hotel offers during the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, making this an ideal time for guests to visit the park. Guests may find more information at Disneyland.com/offers.

*Separate admission to Disney California Adventure Park is required. Additional fees for select events, demonstrations and seminars may be required. Space is limited for all such ticketed events; advance reservations are recommended. Full payment may be due at time of booking, and cancellation fees may apply. No refunds, credit or date or time changes. Guests must be 21 years of age or over to consume alcohol and to participate in some events; valid photo ID required. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

**Sip and Savor Pass entitlements may only be redeemed during regular Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival operating hours, and the Pass expires on April 23, 2019. A Pass has eight (8) coupons and each coupon may be redeemed for one (1) food or non-alcoholic beverage item at participating Festival locations. Excludes novelties including souvenir tumblers. No discounts apply. Nonrefundable, nontransferable, may not be redeemed for cash (in whole or in part), no substitutions and no change given. Subject to restrictions and change without notice. Separate Theme Park admission required.

About the Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District, comprising unique dining, entertainment and shopping experiences. The Resort's hotels are the luxurious, 948-room Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, which also features 50 two-bedroom equivalent Disney Vacation Club units; the magical, 973-room Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and the 481-room Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel with its "day-at-the-beach" theme. For information on attractions and vacations at the Disneyland Resort, visit Disneyland.com, call (866) 43-DISNEY or contact local travel agents. Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort opened July 17, 1955. Open daily, year- round.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disney-california-adventure-food--wine-festival-expands-to-54-days-of-fun-for-all-ages-march-1-to-april-23-2019-300790976.html

SOURCE Disneyland Resort