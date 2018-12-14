Dinosaur-Themed Desserts Stomp Into Torrance, CA

Visit Sweetosaur to get your own T-Rex shaped waffle

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Step aside waffle cones, there's a new king of desserts in town. Sweetosaur™ just opened their second location at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, CA, in addition to their first location at the Galleria at Tyler mall in Riverside, CA. Sweetosaur is a dinosaur-themed dessert shop offering gourmet milkshakes, rolled ice cream, and the new king of desserts: the Wafflesaurus™ Rex, a warm, decadent, T-Rex shaped waffle served with super premium ice cream and toppings. Sweetosaur offers their signature creations along with a "Make Your Own" menu where you can customize your own milkshake, rolled ice cream, or Wafflesaurus Rex!

"Inspired by Japanese taiyaki, our Wafflesaurus Rex is our own patent pending original creation made in the spirit of Sweetosaur's distinct style of combining dinosaurs and ice cream," said Rachel Kanter, co-founder of Sweetosaur. "It's our most popular item by far." Sweetosaur recently announced their holiday Wafflesaurus Rex's this year: Santasaurus, a red velvet Wafflesaurus Rex served with mint chip ice cream, and Rudolph Rex, a cinnamon sugar Wafflesaurus Rex served with cinnamon ice cream, topped with an adorable "Rudolph" face made up of chocolate chips, candy canes, and a maraschino cherry – these items are available for a limited time only!

In addition to these Jurassic treats, Sweetosaur also carries an array of unique, dinosaur-themed toys and merchandise that would be perfect gifts for any dinosaur fanatic! Hurry and take advantage of Sweetosaur's holiday special this year before it ends on December 24th, 2018, and receive a free holiday Wafflesaurus and 10% your order when you purchase $25 or more (before tax) in retail items.

