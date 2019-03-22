Dillanos Barista Takes National Championship

SUMNER, Wash., March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BARISTA SAMANTHA "SAM" SPILLMAN of Dillanos Coffee Roasters took gold at the US Barista Championship last weekend in Kansas City, MO.

In a field of 36 competitors, Sam was a rising star and ultimately put a 33-point lead over the competition in the finals, sweeping her first national title. This is her fourth year as a competitive barista.

"This is a team win! It wouldn't have been possible without the work and support of my Dillanos family—and the amazing coffee discovered and roasted by Phil Beattie, our Director of Coffee. I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to represent Dillanos and now the United States!" says Sam Spillman.

Co-CEO David J. Morris says, "We are so proud to have the number one barista in the country rooted here in Sumner, just down the road from Seattle—the epicenter of coffee in America. Sam's passion and talent is special in this industry. We're thrilled that she's getting the attention she deserves with this victory."

Sam, 26 of Seattle, WA, advances to compete against 65 national champions from around the globe next month at the World Barista Competition, April 11 – 14 in Boston, MA. The last US representative to win was in 2013.

Follow Dillanos.com and @Dillanos social media for updates and announcements!

ABOUT DILLANOS COFFEE ROASTERS

Dillanos Coffee Roasters is a family owned specialty coffee roaster providing award-winning coffees and services to independent coffee shops across the USA. They started roasting in 1992 and are headquartered in Sumner, WA. They recently expanded operations, occupying 124,000 square feet and employing 85 administrative and operations staff. www.Dillanos.com @Dillanos

ABOUT US BARISTA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The United States Barista Championship (USBC) is a platform for baristas to enhance their espresso beverage making skills through an exciting and challenging competition. In 15 minutes, baristas must prepare and serve espressos, cappuccinos, and a personally designed signature beverage for four sensory judges; all while being assessed on their preparation abilities by two technical judges. https://www.uscoffeechampionships.org

