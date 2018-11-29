Dick's Last Resort Debuts Refreshed Brand and Newly Developed Menu With Same Sarcasm and Sass

Dick is Back with Better Ingredients, More Fun and New Focus on Flavor

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dick's Last Resort , creators of lifelong memories through sarcastic servers and infamous hats – unveiled the brand's revitalized image, including a newly innovated menu. Don't worry, expect the same uninhibited, fun atmosphere. The restaurant concept currently operates 13 locations nationwide and enjoys bringing laughter to the masses by poking fun at life's horrible truths, because if you can't laugh at heinous realities, you're not really living.

"The world today is chaotic, everyone deserves to take a break from life and enjoy a huge helping of laughter," said Marc Buehler, CEO of Dick's Last Resort. "It really is the best medicine and we dish it up daily at Dick's. While guests have always loved the unique entertainment experience, we knew doubling down on flavor would keep them coming back for more than just laughs. The newly rebranded Dick's looks and tastes relevant."

The new menu was developed in partnership with Mike Hufler, a culinary industry veteran. The menu includes better ingredients, fresh meats and a new focus on flavor, creating a finer experience for guests. The abundance of flavor and food has contributed to better overall value for lunch and dinner experiences. The Dick's team is highly committed to the new direction. In fact, you may even find Buehler on the line during a busy shift ensuring each plate surpasses Dick's 5-star expectations. Future additions to the menu are currently being developed for early 2019. Click here to view the full menu.

New additions to the menu include:

Grilled Sirloin: 12 oz. sirloin topped with blue cheese bacon butter, served with asparagus and mashed taters

Island Salmon: 8 oz. salmon filet grilled and topped with pineapple salsa, served with rice and roasted asparagus

Ragin' Cajun Chicky Pasta: Creamy spice cheesy sauce with blackened chicken, red and green peppers, onions and cavatappi pasta

Baja Fish Tacos: Three soft flour tortillas, dressed with jalapeno lime mayo, chock full of fried cod, topped with fresh pineapple salsa, black beans and yellow rice

To complement the updated menu, new elements of Dick's will include a revamped logo and website experience, highlighting the life Dick has lived the past 30 years. Additionally, restaurants will receive in-store face lifts with updated apparel, wall artwork and menus to ensure customers experience a clean escape from reality. Last but not least, Dick's Last Resort will undergo a social media reboot. Dick is more unfiltered than ever and loves showing his exes he's back on top.

"It's rare to find a truly differentiated concept in today's sea of casual dining brands," said Rachel Phillips-Luther, founder of Impact Brands, the firm hired to lead future state brand strategy. "Dick's Last Resort is in a league of its own. Impact Brands is proud to introduce a new, more relevant and compelling Dick's brand image and connect guests to Dick's crazy life story."

Dick's Last Resort offers reservations for events of all sizes, as well as Dick's deals and souvenirs for all ages. For more information, please visit www.dickslastresort.com. Never miss a thing Dick Sez on social media by following him on Facebook and Twitter.

About Dick's Last Resort

At Dick's Last Resort we've been serving "Live Entertainment" for more than 30 years. Our joints are as well known for our sarcastic servers as we are for our great menu and fun.

NVTN, LLC, Dick's Last Resort's parent company, is headquartered in Nashville, TN. The concept originated in Dallas back in 1985 and there are 12 additional restaurants: Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Gatlinburg, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Myrtle Beach, Nashville, Panama City Beach, San Antonio and Pigeon Forge.

