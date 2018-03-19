Diageo North America's Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine's "2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America"

NORWALK, Conn., March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Savoy magazine, a leading African-American business and lifestyle publication, has named Perry Jones, Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and Distillation at Diageo North America, a global leader in beverage alcohol, as one of its 2018 "Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America."

Mr. Jones has extensive food and beverage industry experience in applying innovative approaches to end-to-end operations, supply chain management, change management, procurement, supply planning, commercialization, and contract manufacturing.

"We are honored that Savoy magazine has recognized Perry for his leadership and accomplishments," said Alessandra Ginante, Executive Vice President of Human Resources for Diageo North America. "Celebrating diversity and fostering an inclusive environment for everyone is at the core of Diageo's values."

Selection of the "Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America" begins by examining the landscape of spheres of influence impacting Savoy's readership including: corporate sector influence, scholastic achievement, career growth, community outreach and recognition. The information received from over 500 prospective candidates in diverse fields was pre-screened by the selection committee.

"Savoy is proud to present the 2018 'Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America.' In this issue, we assembled an elite representation of African-American men and women who have been recognized for their executive and business leadership in national and global-leading corporations," said L.P. Green, II, Publisher of Savoy magazine. "These innovative trailblazers have led efforts to foster growth for some of the country's highest-performing companies throughout and beyond the US market."

Savoy's full 2018 "Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America" listing is available online at www.savoynetwork.com.

Diageo has been an early and active supporter of equal rights of all people. On March 1, Diageo North America CEO Deirdre Mahlan joined more than 350 of her peers in pledging herself and Diageo to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected by signing the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ Pledge.

The Savoy Magazine recognition is part of a growing list of honors Diageo has earned for its commitment to diversity and inclusion. Additional recent honors include:

2018 - Diageo earned 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Annual Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ Workplace Equality for the 10th consecutive year.

2018 – Diageo received the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Award.

2018 – Diageo listed as a Top Company for Executive Women by National Association of Female Executives (NAFE) for eighth year.

2017 – Diageo named on Diversity MBA's 2017 "50 Out Front for Diversity Leadership" list of the best places for women and diverse managers to work for the sixth consecutive year.

2017 – Diageo named one of Working Mother Magazine's "100 Best Companies" for the ninth consecutive year.

2017 – Diageo listed on Great Place to Work® Top 25 Best Global Companies for fourth consecutive year.

2016 – Diageo named as one of the Best Places to Work for New Dads Report by Fatherly.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About Savoy magazine

Savoy magazine is a national publication covering the power, substance and style of African American lifestyle. From entertainment to sports, business to politics, design to style, Savoy is a cultural catalyst for the African-American community that showcases and drives positive dialogue on and about Black culture. Savoy is published quarterly and distributed via subscriptions and newsstands worldwide. Visit Savoy at www.savoynetwork.com.

