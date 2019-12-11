Diageo North America Receives A 2019 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award For Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diageo North America, a global leader in beverage alcohol, received a 2019 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award. Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine covers the entire end-to-end global supply chain across vertical markets.

This year's 10th-annual awards recognize small, mid-size and large enterprises that leveraged green practices and solutions to further drive sustainable improvements in their supply chain.

"For Diageo it's a priority to operate in a responsible and sustainable way every day, to protect and preserve natural resources and support our communities across our value chain, from grain to glass," said Pietro Di Pilato, Technical & Governance Senior Vice President, Diageo North America. "It's a privilege to receive this award for the third year in a row, acknowledging Diageo's progress in achieving our sustainability goals."

The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy and are working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and supply chains. The awards also recognize providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals.

"Every year our Green Supply Chain Award recipients demonstrate what is achievable in supply chain sustainability," says John R. Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "It is clear that while sustainability is not a new concept, there is always more we can accomplish."

The 2019 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award follows global recognitions to the company's efforts to minimize our environmental impact across our operations, and efforts to extend environmental standards throughout our supply chain.

In 2019 CDP published the full list of companies included on their A Lists, scoring Diageo with an A for both climate change and water. As well as being one of only three beverage companies to achieve Double A, Diageo was the only alcohol beverage company to retain its Double A status year on year.

Diageo improved its position and ranked 12 th in Gartner Inc.'s 2019 "Supply Chain Top 25". The ranking recognized Diageo's approach to a customer-driven supply chain – the company also received a perfect score for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), which includes "environmentally responsible" supply chain practices.

"We extend our congratulations to this year's award recipients and their commitment to green initiatives," adds Yuva. "The entries serve as best-in-class examples for other companies to model and create value for their supply chains."

To learn more about Diageo's work, including its company values, and brands with purpose, visit www.diageo.com.

