Diageo North America Receives a 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award

Diageo recognized for achieving sustainability goals within its operations and supply chain

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Diageo North America, a global leader in beverage alcohol, announced that it has received a 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award. Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine covers the entire end-to-end global supply chain across vertical markets.

The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy, and are working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and supply chains. The awards also recognize providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals.

"We are honored to receive this award, recognizing our commitment to making environmental sustainability a priority for our business," said Erik Snyder, Diageo North America's President of Supply & Procurement. "We are working successfully on a global scale to lessen environmental impacts by reducing carbon emissions, waste sent to landfill and packaging weight, while improving water stewardship and sustainable agriculture."

John R. Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive, said, "Honorees for this year's award demonstrate that corporate social responsibility is a business imperative that transcends the company and extends throughout the supply chain, involving suppliers and customers. The number of entries only increase year over year, demonstrating how critical sustainability initiatives are within companies."

In addition to investing in new technologies and processes to support its sustainability strategy, Diageo promotes responsible practices throughout its entire supply chain. The company has published "Partnering with Suppliers Standard" guidance to drive higher standards in its supply chain, and participates in the CDP Supply Chain Program, which reports annual supplier carbon and water performance. In the U.S., Diageo also participates in the Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay program, a voluntary public-private program, which helps companies advance supply chain sustainability by measuring and benchmarking freight transportation efficiency. The company also collaborates with suppliers, other consumer goods companies, and industry associations including AIM PROGRESS (a program to promote responsible sourcing) and the Supplier Ethical Data Exchange (SEDEX) to improve practices in the supply chain and in the industry as a whole.

"We congratulate this year's honorees for their commitment to sustainability and recognize their tremendous achievements," Yuva added. "Our honorees serve as role models for supply chains globally to expand their corporate social responsibility reach and impact."

Diageo's Commitment to Environmental Sustainability:

In 2008, Diageo established challenging targets (using a 2007 baseline) to achieve sustainability improvements by 2015 in the areas of water efficiency, carbon emissions, sustainable packaging and waste sent to landfill. These targets were extended in 2015 as part of the evolution of Diageo's overall strategy. The updated "Sustainability and Responsibility Targets for 2020" reflect Diageo's commitment to reduce the environmental impact of its supply chain, beyond its own operations. These targets build on achievements to date and are aligned with the emerging United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. For more information about Diageo's Sustainability and Responsibility Targets for 2020, please click here.

Diageo was recently recognized as a top global company in the 2017 Dow Jones Sustainability Index and ranked sixth in the 2017 Carbon Clear report on the sustainability performance of the FTSE 100.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints, and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.SDCExec.com.

