Diageo North America launches 100% recycled plastic bottle

PLAINFIELD, Ill., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Diageo North America announces that its iconic blended American whiskey Seagram's 7 Crown bottles will be made from 100% recycled plastic (rPET). The move is a first for the brand and for Diageo.

Building on a decade long commitment to making its packaging more sustainable, Diageo North America will remove virgin plastic from Seagram's 7 Crown bottles across all its PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) formats: 1.75l, 750ml, 375ml and 200ml. This change will reduce the use of virgin plastic by almost 1000 tons annually – the equivalent of removing 100 million 500ml plastic bottles, which, if laid out in a row, would represent 11,957 miles (almost 5 trips between New York and Los Angeles).

The new bottles will be on shelf across the Seagram's 7 Crown range in the United States from the end of June 2020. A variety of the brand's formats in glass bottles will remain alongside the new recycled PET bottles. As stated on the product's label, Diageo encourages consumers to recycle so the material can be used again for bottles or other purposes.

"Great packaging is essential for our brands. Consumers expect our packs to be of the highest quality, while also being functional and sustainable," said Jason Sorley, Brand Director, Diageo North America. "We are very excited to have Seagram's 7 Crown move to 100% recycled PET, reinforcing our commitment to both innovation and minimizing its environmental footprint."

Ronald Holmes, Packaging Director, Diageo North America added: "We continue to take an innovative approach towards delivering sustainable packaging designs and are proud that this move supports our goal to increase recycled content across our brands globally to 45%. Using recycled materials to make packaging reduces the carbon footprint of our brands, raises awareness with consumers, and encourages the industry to follow."

Last year, Diageo announced an investment to reduce the amount of plastics used in its beer packaging operations. It was followed by a Guinness Open Gate Brewery announcement that all Baltimore-brewed limited release canned multipacks available for purchase at the brewery will be sold in ecofriendly carriers as an alternative to the standard plastic rings typically used for beer.

These innovations bring Diageo closer to its ambitious targets for use of plastics. In 2018, Diageo announced new plastics targets for 2025 and beyond. Its targets aim to ensure that 100% of plastics used are designed to be widely recyclable, or reusable or compostable, and made from recycled material. In December 2017, Diageo committed to phasing out the use of plastic straws and stirrers from its offices, events, promotions, advertising and marketing globally – and advocates the same to its partners and customers. Diageo is pleased to be a signatory to Ellen MacArthur New Plastics Economy Global Commitment.

Notes to editors:

DIAGEO'S GLOBAL PLASTICS TARGETS FOR 2025

Ensure 100% of our plastic use is designed to be widely recyclable (or reusable/compostable), using plastics that allow for increased consumer recycling rates

Achieve 40% average recycled content in our plastic bottles - and 100% by 2030

Continue to invest in circular economy opportunities and other sustainable packaging breakthroughs

Accelerate our support for recycling by increasing collaboration, particularly where we have influence, and engaging with Governments, peers and consumers to facilitate improved recycling.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo NA.

About Seagram's 7 Crown

Seagram's 7 Crown is an American icon with a rich heritage dating back to the 1930s. A blended American whiskey, Seagram's 7 Crown has a legacy of bringing people together through its easy-to-drink, smooth liquid. Seagram's 7 Crown is casual, approachable and has a taste profile that stands the test of time on its own and in its signature drink, the 7 & 7. For more information, visit seagrams7.com and follow us on Instagram @seagrams7. Seagram's 7 Crown encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

