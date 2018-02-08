Diageo North America announces appointment of Nuno Teles as President, Diageo Beer Company, USA

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Diageo North America has today announced that Nuno Teles is to be appointed President, Diageo Beer Company, USA, effective March 1, 2018 reporting to Deirdre Mahlan. Teles joins from HEINEKEN USA, where he is currently Chief Marketing Officer, a position he has held since 2014.

Deirdre Mahlan, President, Diageo North America said:

"I am delighted Nuno is joining our business. He has strong strategic orientation, commerciality and thought leadership. I know he will be a strong partner to me and the rest of the North America Executive in delivering our ambitions."

Nuno has some fourteen years' experience in the beer industry, starting at Scottish & Newcastle, followed by a move to Heineken in 2004 – working across numerous geographies including Portugal, the Netherlands, Brazil and the US. He has a strong understanding of the US market, its channels, consumers and distributors. His early career was spent working across a number of businesses, including Unilever.

As previously announced, Tom Day, Chief Sales Officer, Diageo, will continue in his advisory role as Chairman, Diageo Beer Company, USA.

