Diageo North America Achieves a Perfect Score in the 2019 Corporate Equality Index

NORWALK, Conn., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diageo North America, a global leader in beverage alcohol, announced that it has received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation.

"This is a tremendous honor for Diageo," said Tara Hunt, General Counsel, Diageo North America. "Our longtime partnership with the HRC and their Corporate Equality Index is a source of great pride, not only for our employees but for our consumers. This is the perfect way to live our company's purpose of celebrating life every day, everywhere and for everyone."

Consistently recognized as one of the best places to work for LGBTQ employees, Diageo North America has been recognized by the HRC for its eleventh consecutive year.

The 2019 CEI rated nearly 1,000 businesses in the report, which evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Diageo's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

Diageo has been an early and active supporter of equal rights of all people and was recently one of 76 major companies representing 1.1 million workers to sign the Human Rights Campaign's amicus brief supporting equality and LGBTQ in the workplace.

The HRC recognition is part of a growing list of honors Diageo has earned for its commitment to diversity and inclusion. Additional recent honors include:





2019 – Diageo named in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index

2019 – National Association of Female Executives recognized Diageo North America as a Top Company for Executive Women

2019 – Diageo North America, in partnership with the Paradigm for Parity® coalition, announced its commitment to achieving gender parity

2018 – Diageo ranked fourth in the Thomson Reuters Diversity & Inclusion Index

2018 – Diageo received the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Award

2018 – Diageo was the first beverage alcohol company to sign the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion

2018 – Diageo North America was named to Diversity MBA's "50 Out Front for Diversity Leadership

2018 – A division of Working Mother Media, Diversity Best Practices recognized Diageo North America as part of their second annual inclusion index

2018 – Diageo named one of Working Mother Magazine's "100 Best Companies" for the tenth consecutive year

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo NA.

About Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

For more information on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei

