Diageo Brands Bring Home Nearly 80 Awards at 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

With Scotch brands leading, Diageo liquids were recognized for quality, craftsmanship and overall excellence with 79 medals, including two 'Best in Class' and 17 Prestigious Double Gold

NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diageo, a global leader in beverage alcohol, announced that its brands have won a collective 79 medals for exceptional quality liquids at the 20th annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Competing against nearly 3,000 entries from all corners of the world, Diageo's continued strong performance at the competition resulted in two Best in Class, 17 Double Gold and 10 Gold Medals across various beverage alcohol categories.

Scotch brands performed particularly well, earning nearly half (37) of Diageo's total medals. Additionally, top honors were awarded to the company's Gin, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, Vodka, Liquers and Rum brands, with Tanqueray, Don Julio, Crown Royal, Smirnoff, Baileys, Cacique and Pampero liquids all receiving Gold medals or above.

"We are committed to excellence across our entire portfolio, and we are honored that so many of our amazing brands, across several categories, are yet again being recognized for quality and craftsmanship," said Ed Pilkington, Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer, Diageo North America.

A full breakdown of Diageo's winning brands from the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition can be found here. All of Diageo's brands' Best in Class, Double Gold and Gold medal winners are listed below.

Best in Class

Buchanan's DeLuxe 12-Year-Old – Best Blended Scotch Up to 15 Years

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost & Rare Glenury Royal – Best Blended Scotch

Double Gold

Bailey's Red Velvet

Buchanan's DeLuxe 12-Year-Old

Cacique Antiguo 8-Year-Old Rum

Copper Dog Blended Malt Scotch

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost & Rare Glenury Royal

Johnnie Walker Black Label

Johnnie Walker Double Black Label

Lagavulin 8-Year-Old

Lagavulin 11-Year-Old Offerman Edition

Mortlach 12-Year-Old

Mortlach 20-Year-Old

Talisker 10-Year-Old

Tanqueray No. TEN

The Singleton of Dufftown 12-Year-Old

The Singleton of Glendullan 12-Year-Old

The Singleton of Glendullan 15-Year-Old

The Singleton of Glendullan 18-Year-Old

Gold

Buchanan's 18-Year-Old Special Reserve

Bulleit Blenders' Select No. 001 Bourbon

Cacique Leyenda Rum

Crown Royal Rye Whiskey

Don Julio 1942

1942 Oban Distiller's Edition

Pampero Aniversario Rum

Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions Cucumber Lime

Talisker 18-Year-Old

Tanqueray Rangpur

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the prestigious annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) was held March 13-15, 2020. Founded in 2000, the SFWSC is one of America's most respected international spirits events. Products are evaluated in a blind, consensual procedure ensuring the competition maintains its reputation for the highest level of integrity. Winning participants receive the awards of Double Gold, Gold, Silver or Bronze, marking their product as one of the highest quality in the world. The competition's packaging awards are held separately, and are anticipated to be conducted and announced at a later date. www.sfspiritscomp.com.

