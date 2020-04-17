Diageo Brands Bring Home Nearly 80 Awards at 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition
With Scotch brands leading, Diageo liquids were recognized for quality, craftsmanship and overall excellence with 79 medals, including two 'Best in Class' and 17 Prestigious Double Gold
NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diageo, a global leader in beverage alcohol, announced that its brands have won a collective 79 medals for exceptional quality liquids at the 20th annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
Competing against nearly 3,000 entries from all corners of the world, Diageo's continued strong performance at the competition resulted in two Best in Class, 17 Double Gold and 10 Gold Medals across various beverage alcohol categories.
Scotch brands performed particularly well, earning nearly half (37) of Diageo's total medals. Additionally, top honors were awarded to the company's Gin, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, Vodka, Liquers and Rum brands, with Tanqueray, Don Julio, Crown Royal, Smirnoff, Baileys, Cacique and Pampero liquids all receiving Gold medals or above.
"We are committed to excellence across our entire portfolio, and we are honored that so many of our amazing brands, across several categories, are yet again being recognized for quality and craftsmanship," said Ed Pilkington, Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer, Diageo North America.
A full breakdown of Diageo's winning brands from the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition can be found here. All of Diageo's brands' Best in Class, Double Gold and Gold medal winners are listed below.
Best in Class
- Buchanan's DeLuxe 12-Year-Old – Best Blended Scotch Up to 15 Years
- Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost & Rare Glenury Royal – Best Blended Scotch
Double Gold
- Bailey's Red Velvet
- Buchanan's DeLuxe 12-Year-Old
- Cacique Antiguo 8-Year-Old Rum
- Copper Dog Blended Malt Scotch
- Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost & Rare Glenury Royal
- Johnnie Walker Black Label
- Johnnie Walker Double Black Label
- Lagavulin 8-Year-Old
- Lagavulin 11-Year-Old Offerman Edition
- Mortlach 12-Year-Old
- Mortlach 20-Year-Old
- Talisker 10-Year-Old
- Tanqueray No. TEN
- The Singleton of Dufftown 12-Year-Old
- The Singleton of Glendullan 12-Year-Old
- The Singleton of Glendullan 15-Year-Old
- The Singleton of Glendullan 18-Year-Old
Gold
- Buchanan's 18-Year-Old Special Reserve
- Bulleit Blenders' Select No. 001 Bourbon
- Cacique Leyenda Rum
- Crown Royal Rye Whiskey
- Don Julio 1942
- Oban Distiller's Edition
- Pampero Aniversario Rum
- Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions Cucumber Lime
- Talisker 18-Year-Old
- Tanqueray Rangpur
Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the prestigious annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) was held March 13-15, 2020. Founded in 2000, the SFWSC is one of America's most respected international spirits events. Products are evaluated in a blind, consensual procedure ensuring the competition maintains its reputation for the highest level of integrity. Winning participants receive the awards of Double Gold, Gold, Silver or Bronze, marking their product as one of the highest quality in the world. The competition's packaging awards are held separately, and are anticipated to be conducted and announced at a later date. www.sfspiritscomp.com.
About Diageo
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One Vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.
Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.
Follow us on social media for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA on Twitter and Instagram. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.
Media Contact: Kristen Crofoot, kristen.crofoot@diageo.com
