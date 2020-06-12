Diageo Announces $20 Million Community Fund to Support Social Justice in America, Helping Black Communities and Businesses Recover from COVID-19

- Global beverage leader announces "Diageo Community Fund" with $20 million of support for businesses, consumers and partners across the hospitality industry- Through targeted donations Diageo will help address the disproportionate social and economic impact of COVID-19 on Black communities and businesses- Company reinforces commitment to inclusivity, diversity and zero tolerance for racism and injustice.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its efforts to support under-represented groups and communities, especially those in the hospitality industry who have been so badly affected by COVID-19, Diageo today announces the creation of the Diageo Community Fund. With a commitment of $20 million, the Fund will help address the urgent needs of Black communities and businesses who have been disproportionately harmed by Covid-19.

The new Diageo Community Fund will support businesses, consumers and partners integral to the hospitality industry in Black communities across the U.S. This will include a combination of targeted donations supporting advocacy efforts as part of the economic recovery from Covid-19, training for business owners and employees, relief aid and more.

"Diageo has no tolerance for racism, injustice and unequal treatment. We stand together with the Black community in this defining moment", said Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive of Diageo. "We are committed to taking every step necessary to champion equality everywhere and, while we have made progress, there is so much more to do. The Diageo Community Fund is just one of many steps we will take on this journey."

Diageo has long-standing partnerships with the National Urban League and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and has already pledged over $1 million to these organizations and 100 Black Men of America, Inc., to support their work for racial equality and social justice. Diageo also announced to its employees last week it will double its existing matching program for charitable donations made during the month of June, contributing two dollars for every dollar contributed by employees.

Diageo's African Heritage Employee Resource Group (A.H.E.A.D.) will continue to help the company focus on the priorities and actions that will make the most meaningful impact to the Black community, both inside and outside of Diageo.

"The fact that racial injustices are daily occurrences is tragic. And it must change. And that change needs to start with each of us, in our families, communities and businesses", said Deirdre Mahlan, President, Diageo North America, "We must use the pain of this moment to redouble our resolve."

Diageo plans to announce specific investments from the Fund in the coming weeks.

