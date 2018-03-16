Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards

NORWALK, Conn., March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Diageo was among the top winners at the 2018 North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards, which were awarded this week at the Path to Purchase Institute's Shopper Marketing Celebration.

Shopper Marketing Effie Awards honor the most effective integrated campaigns designed to engage the shopper and guide the purchase process. Shopper Marketing Effie case studies are scored and debated over two rounds of judging and must have the insight, creativity and results to earn an Effie Award.

Diageo's "Whiskey 5" program was awarded a Silver trophy in the prestigious category of Category/Aisle Evolution. The program, which enables consumers to more easily discover whiskey brands best suited to their own particular tastes, consists of modular displays and educational guides. A corresponding website, www.whiskey5.com, also allows legal drinking age users to identify what whiskeys they would enjoy based on answers to questions about their preferred flavor profiles.

"We understood through research that shoppers were hungry to learn more about the whiskey category, but in some instances felt they were lacking guidance on which brands they might like, and so they were forced to default to making selections based primarily on price," said Jeff Verses, Director of Shopper Marketing, Diageo North America. "The Whiskey 5 program has been effective because, for the first time, whiskey was categorized based on 'taste' and presented to shoppers in a new and different way, not through traditional retail and trade aisle classifications. We are thrilled to be recognized by the Effies for the success of this program."

"The marketing and media landscape is evolving quickly, and this year's Shopper Marketing Effie winners highlight the very best of what marketing teams can achieve when brands and retailers work closely to redefine what success looks lie along the path to purchase," said Traci Alford, President and CEO of Effie Worldwide. "Shopper Marketing Effie winners have achieved effectiveness in a complex, competitive marketing category and, in turn, have given other marketers an opportunity to learn from the best."

"Shopper Marketing Effie winning teams are known for leading the charge on insight, technology and creative path-to-purchase strategies that deliver results," said Mike McMahon, President & CEO, Path to Purchase Institute.

The complete listing of 2018 North American Shopper Marketing Effie winners and finalists is available for download on www.effie.org.

The Effie Awards are known by advertisers and agencies globally as the pre-eminent award in the industry, and recognize any and all forms of marketing communication that contribute to a brand's success. Since 1968, winning an Effie has become a global symbol of achievement. Today, Effie celebrates effectiveness worldwide with the Global Effie, regional Asia Pacific, Euro, Latin American, North American and Middle East / North Africa Effie programs and more than 40 national Effie programs.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

