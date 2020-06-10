Devils River Whiskey Adds Cold Brew Blend To Wake Up Your Spirit

New Coffee Bourbon Wins Gold Medal at 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

SAN ANTONIO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Devils River Whiskey, maker of premium small batch whiskeys, announces the launch of Devils River Coffee Bourbon Whiskey, a San Francisco World Spirits Competition Gold Medal winner and a rich, smoky addition to their family of whiskies.

When it comes to popular drinks, coffee and whiskey score pretty high up on the list. So what do you get when you combine them in one bottle? A heavenly fusion of flavors and the makings of an instant classic.

"We believe coffee and whiskey are natural companions. Both have intense character and intricate processes," says Mike Cameron, co-founder and Distiller of Devils River Whiskey. "We decided to take on the challenge of marrying these two beverages into one sinfully smooth whiskey. With our emphasis on quality and technique, they're a match made in bourbon whiskey heaven."

The Texas based team chose a local San Antonio coffee roastery with standards to match its own meticulous distilling process. All of the beans are "fair trade" and come responsibly sourced from Columbia, Brazil and Honduras.

"After trying a variety of roasting styles, we found that the dark Vienna Roast best compliments our whiskey, adding another layer to its deep flavor profile," states Cameron. "The Vienna Roast is the most difficult roast to achieve on a consistent basis, so of course we had to take on the challenge. Besides being darker, richer and more aromatic, this blend has a full body that features caramel, citrus and berry notes with a rich, satisfying finish."

But the team at Devils Whiskey didn't stop there. To further enhance the flavor of their Coffee Bourbon, they opted for a cold brew process. "During our research we discovered hot brewing forces the flavor from the bean, but cold brew likes to take its own sweet time," says Devils River Whiskey Vice President of Marketing, Eric Hundelt. "We steep our Devils River Bourbon with the dark roasted Vienna coffee beans for at least 24 hours at a low temperature to bring out the smooth, sweet flavor cold brew coffees are known for."

As if adding a jolt of java to a world-class whiskey isn't enough, the Coffee Bourbon is then naturally infused with 100% blue weber agave nectar to mellow the finish and add a touch of sweetness. The result: a perfectly balanced, premium drinking experience.

"The gold medal our Coffee Bourbon won at this year's San Francisco World Spirits Competition was a great honor to receive prior to the launch of this expression," says John Potts, Devils River Whiskey Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "It supported the hundreds of hours of research, planning and work that went into making this idea a reality."

At 80-proof, you can enjoy Devils River Coffee Bourbon Whiskey like any traditional whiskey: neat, on the rocks or in your favorite cocktail. Natural oils from the dark roasted beans provide a creamy mouthfeel, while touches of dark chocolate and spice permeate its understated coffee flavor. Soft on the palate, this high rye bourbon has a warm, soothing and perfectly balanced finish.

Its subtle coffee aroma balanced with caramel, smoke and a touch of fruit, makes Devils River Coffee Bourbon Whiskey a great cocktail companion. Here are a few great recipes!

Bourbon Spiked Iced Coffee

1.5 oz Devils River Coffee Bourbon 2 oz coffee or cold brew2 oz nitro stout beer.75 oz Demerara syrup

.5 oz. heavy whipping cream Freshly grated cinnamon

Instructions: Pour all ingredients except beer into a shaker tin with ice, shake generously and strain into a Tom Collins glass. Top with nitro stout beer and enjoy!

Wake-Up Whiskey Sour

1.5 oz. Devils River Coffee Bourbon1 oz. simple syrup1 oz. lemon juice.25 oz Heering cherry liqueur (optional) 1 egg white

Instructions: Place all ingredients in a shaker tin without ice and shake rapidly for 15-20 seconds. Strain over large ice cubes, retaining froth at top of the drink. Garnish with a lemon peel.

Coffee Colada

2oz Devils River Coffee Bourbon .5oz simple syrup1.5oz pineapple juice1.5oz orange juice

1.5oz coconut cream (Coco Lopez)

Instructions: Add all ingredients to shaker tin with ice and shake for 20 seconds. Strain into a hurricane glass with ice.

Devils River Coffee Bourbon Whiskey begins shipping this month. To find your bottle, go to www.devilsriverwhiskey.com/coffee-bourbon/. More delicious recipes can be found at www.devilsriverwhiskey.com/ways-to-enjoy/.

About Devils River WhiskeyDevils River Whiskey, a premium whiskey company based in San Antonio, Texas, is committed to creating a whiskey that stands apart from competition because of its use of the purest water in Texas at the heart of the production process.

Devils River Whiskey is now available in the following 29 states: TX, CA, LA, OK, AR, CO, NE, KS, MO, WI, IL, IN, KY, TN, GA, SC, FL, MD, ME, NJ, RI, MA, NY, CT, AL, NC, PA, DC, and NV

SOURCE Devils River Whiskey