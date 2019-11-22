Deontay Wilder Partners With Premium Hydration Beverage RECOV  R 180  

Functional Beverage Brand Supports Best-In-Class Partner Ringside as Hydration Sponsor of World Heavyweight Championship Rematch



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RECOVƎR 180°, a premium beverage for functional hydration — made to optimize performance and recovery — announced today its partnership with professional boxer, Deontay Wilder. The brand is set to further support this partnership as the official hydration sponsor at Wilder's highly anticipated rematch against Luiz Ortiz II on November 23 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Arena.

Deontay Wilder, an avid consumer and supporter of the brand, has chosen to partner with RECOVƎR 180° as his go-to beverage to stay at the top of his game throughout training, competition and recovery. The scientifically formulated isotonic hydration blend helps to rapidly rehydrate the body at an optimal level – elevating athletic performance by combating dehydration and exhaustion. RECOVƎR 180° lifts athletic performance to the next level through its NSF Certified for Sport® product that delivers essential vitamins such as C, B3, B5, B6, and B12, as well as plant-based extracts including milk thistle, aloe vera, ashwagandha, and ginseng; natural colors, natural flavors and organic sugar.

"As an athlete I am constantly pushing myself to do more and be better," says Deontay Wilder. "I need to fuel my body with the best ingredients and stay hydrated in order to perform at the top of my game and that's why I have chosen RECOVƎR 180°. I'm excited to have them officially joining me in the ring this weekend. I wouldn't have it any other way."

"We are thrilled to partner with Deontay and to have the privilege to be there every step of the way, supporting him whether he is training at home or fighting in the ring," says John Stout Jr., VP Business Development. "We know that proper hydration is key for athletes who need to perform at the highest level and our athlete partners turn to RECOVƎR 180° when their performance is on the line. We are honored to be by Deontay's side at the World Heavyweight Championship rematch."

Unlike many beverages on the market that offer a lower concentration of electrolyte and carbohydrates than what is natural in the body, RECOVƎR 180° contains the same concentration of sugar and salt found in the human body so no excess water and energy is used to process the electrolytes, ensuring that the body gets exactly what it needs and nothing more, providing rapid relief and re-hydration.

RECOVƎR 180° is available in three refreshing flavors, Blood Orange, Açaí Berry, and Citrus on Amazon.com and in select retailers nationwide– visit our store locator at drinkrecover.com to find a store near you.

About RECOVƎR 180°

RECOVƎR 180° is a premium beverage for functional hydration for those who work hard and play harder – with essential vitamins and plant-based extracts. The isotonic formula packs 930mg of electrolytes and only 60 calories and 11 grams of sugar in each 16 ounce bottle. Available in three thirst-quenching flavors, Blood Orange, Açaí Berry, and Citrus, RECOVƎR 180° is a young, growing brand that is revolutionizing the functional hydration category. Made with natural colors, natural flavors, and organic sugar, RECOVƎR 180° is now NSF Certified for Sport® and is fueling the performance of athletes at all levels of play. For more information, visit drinkrecover.com and follow us on Instagram @DrinkRecover, Facebook @drinkrecover and Twitter @Drink_Recover.

