Delivery Solutions to Power Nationwide, Same-Day Delivery for Total Wine & More

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivery Solutions announced today at GroceryShop, that they will lend their SaaS logistics middleware to Total Wine & More to bring same day delivery to Total Wine & More customers within a delivery radius of all US locations. Delivery Solutions' proprietary last mile operations eliminate the challenges associated with alcohol delivery, providing Total Wine & More the ability to execute on their national delivery strategy.

"We have been at the forefront of home delivery and continue to overcome logistical complexities with the evolution of technology. Total Wine & More are on the cutting edge of intelligent delivery and Delivery Solutions is proud to power their last mile strategy," said Delivery Solutions founder Manil Uppal.

Delivery Solutions was borne out of Lash Delivery, a food and alcohol delivery service in Dallas, TX that began in 2015. Lash Delivery and the founders of Delivery Solutions were responsible for providing some of the earliest last mile delivery solutions within the Texas market for H-E-B, Instacart and Klink, among others.

"Delivery Solutions, as a middleware solutions provider, offers Total Wine & More true flexibility to help our complex delivery business. They provide an effective resource that allows us to optimize our delivery approach," said Tom Kooser, CIO, Total Wine & More.

Delivery Solutions has an established background enabling the delivery strategies of some of the largest retailers in the country. Their technology platform, bundled with strong delivery partner relationships like Deliv, DoorDash and others enables nationwide 3rd party delivery, and in states where third parties were not available or could not legally deliver, their partnership with Onfleet, enables Total Wine & More's employees to execute In-House Delivery.

The Delivery Solutions platform operationalizes end to end delivery for retailers, right out of the box. It's plug and play platform seamlessly integrates with a retailer's delivery system, then orchestrates and optimizes delivery, independent of the actual service used to perform point to point logistics. This provides retailers and their end customers a clean, consolidated real time view of the lifecycle of deliveries.

"The goal is to make compliant, nationwide delivery available out of the box for retailers. Our orchestration middleware along with our growing delivery partnerships, makes plug and play last mile delivery possible," said Delivery Solutions founder Arshaad Mirza.

About Delivery Solutions

Delivery Solutions focuses on powering retail with white label last mile solutions. They provide the SaaS middleware for anytime and anywhere local delivery, direct from retailer to customer. They are founded by Manil Uppal and Arshaad Mirza and are based in Carrollton, TX. For more information you can find them online at www.DeliverySolutions.co or for other media inquiries contact, info@deliverysolutions.co

About Total Wine & More

Total Wine & More is America's largest independent retailer of fine wine, beer and spirits with 190 stores in 23 states. A four-time national retailer of the year award winner, the company's selection – over 8,000 wines, 3,000 spirits and 2,500 beers - combined with low everyday prices and outstanding service from its 6,000 expertly trained store team members allows Total Wine & More to provide a unique shopping experience for its customers. Committed to the communities it serves, in 2017 Total Wine & More's corporate philanthropy program contributed more than $7 million in cash and in-kind donations to over 10,000 local non-profits and helped those organizations raise an estimated $50 million. More information about Total Wine & More may be found by visiting http://www.totalwine.com.

