Delicato Family Wines Launches Three Finger Jack East Side Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon

NAPA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delicato Family Wines, the Napa Valley-based family-owned and operated wine company, announces the release of its inaugural vintage of 2016 Three Finger Jack East Side Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon.

Inspired by the vineyards of Lodi, California where Delicato's founder, Gaspare Indelicato, planted his first vines nearly 100 years ago, Three Finger Jack East Side Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon is sourced from vineyards on the rugged east side of Lodi. Located 100 miles east of the San Francisco Bay at the edge of the San Joaquin-Sacramento River Delta and below the Sierra Foothills, here ideal soils and conditions make for the finest Cabernet Sauvignon in the growing region.

The brand story of Three Finger Jack is based on a legendary outlaw who roamed the Sierra Foothills of California during the Gold Rush days in search of riches. We researched the stories, and no one seems to know how he lost his fingers or how he lived his last days, but his legend continues in Lodi. Reminiscent of this daring character, 2016 Three Finger Jack East Side Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon boasts structure and hardy flavors of black cherry, blackberry, cassis and charred oak and offers an on-trend craft spirit appeal with its unique stout bottle shape.

"We are excited to add Three Finger Jack into the Delicato Family Wines portfolio," commented Cheryl Indelicato, family ambassador, Delicato Family Wines, "We are building on our momentum by launching a new brand inspired by the Lodi vineyards where my grandfather planted his first vines in 1924."

2016 Three Finger Jack East Side Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon is now available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $22 per 750 ml bottle. High res bottle shots, brand images, and tasting notes are available online. For more information or samples, please contact Calhoun & Company Communications.

About Delicato Family Wines

Delicato Family Wines is a fourth-generation family-owned company founded in 1924 and has grown to be one of the fastest growing top-ten wine companies. Delicato's diversified portfolio of leading popular, imports, and agency brands include Bota Box, Noble Vines, Gnarly Head, Z. Alexander Brown, Black Stallion, 1924, Three Finger Jack, Toad Hollow, Mercer Family Wines, Santa Rita 120 (Chile) and Schmitt Söhne Family Wines (Germany). Transcendent Wines, Delicato's Fine Wine Sales & Marketing portfolio, includes such luxury brands as Black Stallion Limited Release, Diora, Merryvale, Starmont, Profile and Forward Kidd, Dobbes Family Estate Wines, Wine by Joe, and Coeur Clémentine, in addition to imported luxury estate wines such as Schloss Vollrads, Franz Keller, and Bischöfliche Weingüter (Germany), Casa Real and Triple C (Chile), and Torbreck Vintners (Australia). For more information, visit www.delicato.com.

