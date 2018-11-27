Delicato Family Vineyards Appointed Exclusive US Importer Schmitt Söhne Family Wines

Delicato to import leading portfolio of German wines including Schmitt Söhne Family Wines, RELAX Wines, Fünf Wines, and Thomas Schmitt Private Collection

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-owned and managed Delicato Family Vineyards ("Delicato") announced today that it has been named the exclusive U.S. importer for Schmitt Söhne, and will begin selling in the U.S. on January 1, 2019. Schmitt Söhne Family Wines is a leading exporter of German wines with sales in the U.S. of approximately 700,000 cases.

The portfolio includes Schmitt Söhne Family Wines (#1 Selling German brand in US, #1 Imported Riesling), RELAX Wines (#2 Selling German brand in the U.S., #2 Imported Riesling), Fünf Wines, and Thomas Schmitt Private Collection. Delicato will also import luxury estate wines Bischöfliche Weinguter Trier, Schloss Vollrads, Friedrich-Wilhelm-Gymnasium and Franz Keller, which are distributed but not owned by Schmitt Söhne Family Wines. Schmitt Söhne and their partners maintain ownership and production of the wine.

Schmitt Söhne was founded in 1919 as a small regional winery and will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year. Headquartered in Longuich, Germany and run by the Schmitt family, the company is now led by fifth-generation family member Juliane Schmitt, managing director of Schmitt Söhne Weinkellerei and Chris Klau, president, Schmitt Söhne, Inc.

"This is another exciting opportunity for Delicato as part of our strategy to build a world-class import portfolio, following our appointment earlier this year as the exclusive U.S. importer for Santa Rita wines from Chile," Delicato president and CEO Chris Indelicato commented. "Like Delicato, Schmitt Söhne has nearly a century of passion invested in the business and Chris Klau and Juliane Schmitt have done an incredible job of maintaining excellent quality while evolving the company into a global leader."

"Schmitt Söhne selected Delicato to be their growth partner in the U.S. based on Delicato's distribution, sales and marketing strengths and the cultural continuity of a family-run business," added Schmitt. "We look forward to continued growth together."

About Delicato Family Vineyards

Delicato Family Vineyards is a fourth generation family-owned company founded in 1924. One of the fastest growing top-ten wine companies, Delicato produces a unique portfolio of wines including Bota Box, Gnarly Head, 1924, Noble Vines, Black Stallion Estate Winery, Z. Alexander Brown, Diora, Mercer Family Vineyards, and Brazin, and is the U.S. importer for Santa Rita wines from Chile. Delicato's fine wine portfolio also includes luxury agency wines such as Merryvale, Starmont Wineries, Toad Hollow Vineyards, and Wine by Joe. For more information, visit www.delicato.com.

