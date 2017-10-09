Delaware Recognizes and Approves TIPS Online Alcohol Server Training Program

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Communications, Inc. (HCI) today announced that eTIPS, an online responsible alcohol server training and certification program, was recognized and approved by both the Delaware Office of Alcoholic Beverage Control Commissioners (OABCC) and the Delaware Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement (DATE). Delaware law requires that anyone who serves, sells or handles alcohol must be trained in responsible alcohol service. DATE established the mandatory Responsible Server Training Program to educate servers on how to responsibly serve and sell alcoholic beverages consistent with the rules of the OABC Commissioner and Delaware law.

According to Delaware.gov, there were 1,027 alcohol-related automobile accidents in Delaware in 2016 and 54% were fatalities. Records indicated that 61% of the intoxicated drivers traveling on Delaware roadways were coming from commercial establishments. Alcohol is also a factor in about 50-70% of all the pedestrian fatalities in the U.S. each year.

eTIPS is the web-based version of the TIPS program. This program helps licensees comply with Delaware liquor laws and teaches strategies to ensure responsible alcohol service and prevent illegal alcohol sales to underage and/or intoxicated guests. Additionally, eTIPS can help Delaware licensees reduce exposure to alcohol liability lawsuits, lower insurance rates and improve customer satisfaction. "Delaware licensees now have a convenient option for completing their alcohol server training requirement while receiving their TIPS certification at the same time," says HCI Vice President Trevor Estelle.

The eTIPS program is a self-paced, innovative approach to alcohol server and seller training. It allows participants to obtain practical and valuable training anywhere and at any time. eTIPS On Premise participants who register with a Delaware address will receive the Delaware-approved training, in addition to TIPS certification. Through interactive lessons, scenarios and quizzes, eTIPS gives servers the knowledge and confidence they need to recognize potential alcohol-related problems and intervene to prevent alcohol-related tragedies. To learn more, visit http://gettips.com/online/index.shtml.

Health Communications, Inc. (HCI) was founded in 1982 by the Health Education Foundation and Dr. Morris Chafetz, founding director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. HCI is a nationally recognized expert in the field of alcohol server training. Over 5 million people worldwide have been certified in the TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS) program. Proven effective by third-party studies, TIPS is a skills-based training program designed to prevent intoxication, underage drinking, and drunk driving. TIPS offers seven programs that address the unique environments where alcohol is served, sold, and consumed, including On Premise, Off Premise, Concessions, Gaming, University, Seniors, and Workplace. To learn more, visit www.gettips.com.

