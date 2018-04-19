Decernis to Highlight Emerging Issues and Insights to Food and Beverage

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Decernis LLC (http://www.decernis.com), the leading provider of technology and content solutions for product compliance, safety, and risk management will highlight recent regulatory and scientific developments and emerging issues and insights related to the food and beverage industry and their supply chains at the 2018 Food Safety Summit on May 10, 2018 in Rosemont, IL.

Dr. Ruud Overbeek, Chief, Business Development and Strategy at Decernis LLC, and Mr. Michael Schroeder, Portfolio Development Executive – Consumer Industries and Retail, Siemens PLM will provide an overview of recent developments in global regulations and recent consumer opinions with relevance to the food and beverage industry and their supply chains. Example topics and trends addressed will include developments around sugar concerns, sugar taxes, clean labeling, and nutrition labeling. The use of the patented Decernis "Horizon Scanning" technology, an intelligent solution that can monitor global scientific and regulatory events, emerging regulations, market developments and consumer trends, will also be highlighted. The discussion will conclude with a review of the key dynamic events that can impact market-access for food and beverage products as well as data analytics associated with trends observed will be discussed, so called Emerging Issues Insights.

The broader conference will focus on food safety throughout the supply chain and how each community that makes up the ecosystem is connected. With case studies, educational sessions, peer-to-peer conversations, and new technologies, the broader conference will provide a wide range of applicable, real world solutions to identified needs and situations for the food community.

"Speed of change is accelerating more rapidly than ever, and traditional solutions are insufficiently cost-effective and efficient," said Dr. Ruud Overbeek. "Global expert compliance tools must involve technology, global structured data and end-use knowledge to meet this challenge, to augment decision making and to reduce market risks."

Additional information can be viewed at https://www.foodsafetystrategies.com/agenda/Recent-Regulatory-and-Scientific-Developments-and-More.

About Decernis

Decernis LLC delivers global solutions for product compliance, safety, and risk management through smart technology, Intelligent Systems Technology, Big Data Analytics, and global expertise. Our horizon scanning, enterprise solutions, supply chain management and experts in global food, consumer, and industrial product safety support our clients in meeting complex market demands and key decisions. Decernis tracks regulatory developments in more than two hundred countries on a day-by-day basis.

