A Deal As Craveable As The Pizza: Pizza Hut® Introducing $5.99 Medium Pizzas

Now pizza lovers can get their favorite Medium Two-Topping Pizzas for $5.99 each with the purchase of two or more

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza night just got even better with the introduction of the new $5.99 Medium Two-Topping pizza deal from Pizza Hut. Pizza Hut, which serves and delivers more pizzas than any other pizza company in the world, kicks off the deal just in time for cozy winter nights inside and football watch parties.

"Great tasting pizza at a great price is a no-brainer," said Zipporah Allen, Vice President of Marketing, Pizza Hut. "We know our pizza stands above the rest, so we're excited to give our customers an offer to satisfy their craving."

To easily enjoy this offer, place an order for two or more medium two-topping pizzas for carryout or delivery by calling your nearest Pizza Hut location, or by ordering on PizzaHut.com. Customers can also download the Pizza Hut Mobile App for iPhone and Android and click the $5.99 deal tile.

All $5.99 pizza purchases will count towards Hut Rewards points. As the only national pizza loyalty program that rewards customers with unlimited points toward free pizza for every dollar spent on food online, Hut Rewards is the easiest way for fans to earn free Pizza Hut pizza. For full Hut Rewards Terms & Conditions, with details, restrictions, and limitations, visit www.PizzaHut.com/hutrewards.

In addition to great value deals, Pizza Hut continues to make it easier for customers to get a better pizza. Over the last year, Pizza Hut rolled out a number of digital enhancements, including a Delivery Tracker that allows users to track their pizza from order to delivery. Customers can also take advantage of one-button reorder functionality, visible promise time, and voice ordering through Alexa Voice Service with Amazon Echo, Amazon Tap, Echo Dot, Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets.

Most recently, Pizza Hut announced a global partnership with Toyota to look at the future of pizza delivery with uses of the Toyota E-Palette, a self-driving concept vehicle.

Earlier this year, the brand also announced the development of a new delivery algorithm that drastically improves the accuracy and reliability of deliveries, new delivery pouches able to keep pizzas up to 15 degrees hotter and a pilot test of beer and wine delivery in the U.S.

About Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), serves and delivers more pizzas than any other pizza company in the world. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, Facebook and Twitter messenger and Amazon devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery.

Founded in 1958, Pizza Hut has become the most-recognized pizza restaurant in the world, operating more than 16,400 restaurants in more than 100 countries.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. For more information, visit www.pizzahut.com.

